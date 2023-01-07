Home News Cuorgnè, work on the bridge over the Orco, closed from Monday 9 January to 25 March
Cuorgnè, work on the bridge over the Orco, closed from Monday 9 January to 25 March

Cuorgnè, work on the bridge over the Orco, closed from Monday 9 January to 25 March

CUORGNÈ. After the break for the Christmas holidays, in order not to further penalize the city’s commercial sector, starting from Monday 9 January and until 25 March vehicular traffic will be interrupted again on the Orco bridge in Pedaggio in Cuorgnè to allow for maintenance work extraordinary as per the ordinance of the Metropolitan City of Turin, the body responsible for the viaduct in question.

Pedestrians will still be able to cross the bridge along the protected passage dedicated to them. Furthermore, the routes of the vehicles of the Gtt lines will be changed, the detailed calendar with the changes to the routes can be found on the website of the municipality led by the mayor Giovanna Cresto.

After a wait that has lasted for years, the construction site for the renovation and safety of the cycle-pedestrian crossings on the historic viaduct will finally materialize. The work, approved by the Traffic Commission in November 2020, whose start of work due to a series of bureaucratic delays has continued until today, will involve an investment of around 300 thousand euros for a series of improvements to the bridge which, as mentioned, were long awaited and desired.

