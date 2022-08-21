





“Cup of the Sea” Surface Vessel Professional Competition Concludes

Chinese participating ships won first place in two subjects

People’s Liberation Army Daily, Qingdao, August 20. Reporters Wang Lingshuo and Feng Sheng reported: On August 20, the “International Military Competition-2022” and “Ocean Cup” surface ship professional competition concluded in a certain waters in Qingdao, and the Chinese and Russian ships held a separation ceremony. . The participating ships of China and Russia won two individual first prizes in the competition, and the Chinese participating ship Linyi won the first place in the two subjects of naval gun air defense and anti-missile and naval gun firing at sea.

After two days of fierce competition, the participating ships from China and Russia successfully completed all four competition subjects. Through this competition, the friendship between them has been further deepened and the military skills of both sides have been improved. In its closing speech, the Russian side expressed its heartfelt thanks to the Chinese side for its meticulous organization and arrangement, and looked forward to meeting again next year.

In the afternoon, the Chinese navy guided-missile frigates Handan, Linyi, and the Russian frigate “Sound” formed a formation for the ceremony. After the separation order was issued, the signal soldiers of the Handan ship waved the red and yellow flags. The three ships fired 9 green flares, sounded their sirens at the same time, and then turned to separate sailings. Naval officers and soldiers of the two countries lined up neatly on the deck and waved goodbye.

According to the Organizing Committee of the event, the competition has the following characteristics: First, the design of the subjects is close to actual combat and real scenes, and the ability of the ships of both sides to respond to maritime security threats and the effectiveness of training; Activities such as the opening ceremony at sea show their characteristics; thirdly, the whole process of the competition is fair and transparent, with simple and clear rules, and information is shared in real time; fourthly, the protection of the event focuses on technology and efficiency, and advanced equipment such as high-speed target drones, drones, and high-definition recorders will help The participating officers and soldiers performed at a high level.



