Gianni Cuperlo announced in an interview with Repubblica his intention to run for the secretariat of the Democratic Party. “I will humbly be there because this time the existence of the Democratic Party is under discussion. Not only the defeat and the polls weigh, but the never wanting to discuss the loss of the six million votes from 2008 to today. I would like to help to do it with clarity of ideas, away from transformations that have impoverished the soul of the left”, explains Cuperlo.

When asked why this choice, if he did not consider the proposal of Stefano Bonaccini, Elly Schlein or Paola De Micheli valid, Gianni Cuperlo replies: “I would have liked a congress that did not start from the names. In recent years we have changed nine secretaries and experienced three splits, perhaps we should reflect on why. I esteem Stefano, Elly, Paola, I just think that without a plural and sincere comparison, the failures of now could be reproduced later”.

In a second interview with the Huffington Post Cuperlo then explained his motivations as follows: “I’ve thought about it, I know very well that there are two favorite candidates, but it is such an important congress that in the first phase, the one where members will vote, whoever has ideas about the post-creed even has the duty to expose and discuss them”. And he adds: “There is the risk of a Greek or French drift of the Democratic Party, I have to do it even if reason advises me against it”.

Who is Gianni Cuperlo

Cuperlo, from Trieste, graduated from the Liceo Classico “Francesco Petrarca” in 1980, during his high school years he discovered politics and became a militant of the Italian Communist Youth Federation (FGCI), of which he would become national secretary in 1988, leading it up to the transition to the Left youth.

He then graduated from the University of Bologna in 1985 in Disciplines of the Arts, Music and Entertainment (DAMS), discussing a thesis in the Sociology of Communication with supervisor Mauro Wolf. He is married to Ines Loddo, known in the FGCI; a daughter, Sara, was born to the couple.