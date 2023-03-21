The city of Miami Beach, in Florida, United States, decreed a state of emergency and a curfew at midnight after two fatal shootings.

“In response to the two shootings and the excessively large and unruly crowds, and to mitigate dangerous and illegal conduct, the City of Miami Beach orders a state of emergency and curfew effective 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023 until 6 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023,” authorities stated in a statement. They added that, through a special session, a new curfew is expected to be imposed between Thursday, March 23, and Monday, March 26.

Last Friday, March 17, there was a shooting in South Beach, in the middle of the St. Patrick’s Day festivities. One person was killed, another was injured, and four firearms were seized at the scene. In addition, another person died and one more was injured early Sunday morning.