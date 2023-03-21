Home News Curfew declared in Miami Beach after two shootings
News

Curfew declared in Miami Beach after two shootings

by admin
Curfew declared in Miami Beach after two shootings
InternationalThe latest

Mar 20, 2023, 17:42 pm

The city of Miami Beach, in Florida, United States, decreed a state of emergency and a curfew at midnight after two fatal shootings.

“In response to the two shootings and the excessively large and unruly crowds, and to mitigate dangerous and illegal conduct, the City of Miami Beach orders a state of emergency and curfew effective 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023 until 6 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023,” authorities stated in a statement. They added that, through a special session, a new curfew is expected to be imposed between Thursday, March 23, and Monday, March 26.

Last Friday, March 17, there was a shooting in South Beach, in the middle of the St. Patrick’s Day festivities. One person was killed, another was injured, and four firearms were seized at the scene. In addition, another person died and one more was injured early Sunday morning.



Next PostThe delivery of homes to veterans and ex-combatants continues

See also  my country takes multiple measures to increase financial support to help the development of the real economy - Teller Report

You may also like

“Women in Data Science” again at Chemnitz University...

Subjects accused of assaulting carriers face justice

Medellin roundabouts are outdated

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class...

They investigate the crime of a subject in...

Venezuela relies on Russian and Middle Eastern partners...

Deportivo Cuenca is measured against Cumbayá –

See the MIO routes that will have modifications

The UKT wants to become more sustainable

Pastaza Police Subzone with new commander

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy