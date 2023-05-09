Curfew surrounding clashes in Sudan

At least 16 people have been killed in tribal clashes between Hausa and Nuba in Sudan, according to the Sudanese News Agency (SUNA) today, Tuesday. This prompted the announcement of a curfew in the White Nile state.

The state is located on the southern borders of Sudan, and until now it has remained untouched by the fighting taking place in the country since the outbreak of battles between the army led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces led by Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo, known as “Hemedti.”

It does not seem that these tribal clashes are related to the power struggle that has been taking place in Sudan since April 15, and the agency said: “The governor of the White Nile (..) issued an emergency order (..) declaring a curfew inside the city of Kosti,” the state capital.

The curfew comes “in light of the tribal events that took place in the city of Kosti (..) between the Hausa and Nuba tribes,” noting that 16 people from both sides died, many were injured, and some houses were burned.

Analysts say that tribal conflicts in Sudan increased as a result of the security vacuum that resulted from the coup of the head of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council against his civilian partners in power, during October 2021, supported by his deputy and ally at the time, Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo. All this highlighted the fragility of the transitional process in Sudan, after the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir.

Tribal conflicts in 2022 resulted in more than 900 dead and 1,000 wounded, and displaced about 300,000 people, according to the United Nations.

Last October, violent clashes erupted in neighboring Blue Nile state, between the Hausa tribe and other tribes. As a result, 200 people were killed in two days.

Members of the Hausa tribe across Sudan are protesting what they see as discrimination against them due to tribal custom that prohibits them from owning land in the Blue Nile; Because they are the last tribes to settle in the state.