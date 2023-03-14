Students eagerly await Higher Education Institutions Exam (YKS)) will be held on 17-18 June.

OSYM announced that the applications started on 08.03.2023.

YKS 2023 exam applications, It will continue until 23 March 2023 from the OSYM page.

83 questions and answers shared

83 questions and answers about YKS were shared on the website of ÖSYM to clarify the issues that are not understood by the public.

Depending on the sessions they have chosen, candidates applying to YKS will be able to pay the exam fee to any of the banks specified in the guide, or by credit or debit card from the “payments” section of the e-transactions section of the ÖSYM website on 8-24 March.

How many sessions will it consist of?

The Basic Proficiency Test (TYT), the first session of the exam, will be compulsory for all candidates. Candidates will be able to apply to take the Field Proficiency Tests (AYT), the second session of YKS, and the Foreign Language Test (YDT), the third session of YKS, if they wish.

When is the exam time?

Candidates will not be admitted to the exam halls after 10:00 in the morning sessions and after 15:30 in the afternoon session.

What areas will there be?

Turkish test, Social Sciences test, Basic Mathematics test and Science test in TYT; Turkish Language and Literature-Social Sciences-1 test, Social Sciences-2 test, Mathematics test and Science test at AYT; In YDT, there will be tests in German, Arabic, French, English and Russian.

How long will the exam take?

TYT will take place on Saturday, June 17, 165 minutes, AYT will take 180 minutes on Sunday, June 18, and YDT will last 120 minutes on Sunday, June 18.

When can students leave?

After the exam documents are distributed, the candidates will not be allowed to leave the exam hall before the first 120 minutes of the exam time in TYT, the first 135 minutes of the exam time in AYT, the first 90 minutes of the exam time in YDT and the last 15 minutes of each exam.

Determining exam centers

In the Exam Center Preferences fields, the center located at the address of the candidate, the center where the school is located or one of the exam centers determined by ÖSYM close to these centers can be written.

Candidates applying from the earthquake zone will be able to choose the exam center they want.

Entry document query

Candidates will be able to obtain their exam entry documents, their TR ID numbers and passwords, and the “https://ais.osym.gov.tr” internet address of ÖSYM.

Exam entrance documents will not be sent to the candidates’ addresses.

How will the entrance exam be?

Candidates will need to be present at the door of the building where they will take the exam at least 1 hour before the exam time, so that the ID and security checks and the entrance to the hall can be done on time.

The effect of TYT score on YKS will be 40 percent

Candidates must have obtained at least 0.5 raw points from each of the Basic Mathematics and Turkish tests in order to calculate the TYT score, and at least 0.5 raw points from at least one of the relevant tests in order to calculate the weighted scores in AYT and YDT.

The contribution of the TYT score to the calculation of YKS score types (SAY, SÖZ, EA, DİL) will be 40 percent.

The coefficients of those who do not settle will be halved.

The coefficients for the Secondary Education Achievement Points (OBP) of the candidates who were placed in a higher education program with their YKS score last year or who registered as a result of the special talent exam will be reduced by half.

The coefficients of the candidates who are placed in a higher education program with 2022-YKS score and do not register will be reduced by half.

Ranking of success

The rank requirement for placement in medicine, law, engineering, architecture and teaching programs will continue.

TYT score for Special Talent Exam

Higher education programs that accept students with a Special Talent Exam will be applied with a TYT score.

Those who have diplomas from more than one secondary education institution and those who have at least one diploma and are able to receive another diploma in the 2022-2023 academic year will choose one of these schools to be used in the YKS evaluation process. Candidates will also have to confirm this information on the “https://ais.osym.gov.tr” internet address of ÖSYM on 20 June-4 July.

It is possible to add a session on the late application day.

Additions can be made to the sessions selected in the application made on March 8-23, on the late application day. However, the sessions selected in the application made on these dates cannot be changed or deleted on the late application day.

Candidates will be able to update their exam center preferences on the “https://ais.osym.gov.tr” internet address on the OSYM Candidate Processing System during the application period or on late application days.

After this period, no changes can be made to the exam center preferences.

No dam points in YKS

There will be no dam points in YKS.

In order to choose higher education programs that accept students with TYT score, it will be sufficient to calculate the TYT score. In order to be able to choose the undergraduate programs that accept students with SAY, SÖZ, EA and DİL score types, it will be sufficient to have the candidate’s score calculated in the relevant score type.

However, for some undergraduate programs, the minimum rank requirement will have to be met.

Reports need to be obtained from the hospital

The reports of the candidates with disabilities and health problems from state and university hospitals will be accepted.

Students in the disaster area will not be charged exam fees.

Candidates residing in Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Elazığ, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Şanlıurfa and Sivas-Gürün, which were declared disaster areas during the earthquakes on February 6, or who were studying in the last year of secondary education in these provinces/districts No fee will be charged for the exam and application service.

Frequently asked questions to ÖSYM will be renewed

“Frequently Asked Questions” will be updated in line with the requests from the candidates. Candidates will be able to access the “Frequently Asked Questions” regarding the exam from the “http://www.osym.gov.tr” internet address of ÖSYM.

Click for Other Education News