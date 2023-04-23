Curious facts about the Spanish language

Language Day is celebrated on April 23 of each year in honor of the Spanish writer Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra, who died on that date in 1616.

The importance of celebrating Language Day lies in the appreciation and recognition of the cultural and historical wealth of the Spanish language and its linguistic diversity. The Spanish language is a language that is spoken throughout the world, being the second most spoken language on the planet after Mandarin Chinese, and it is the official language in more than 20 countries.

That is why, when celebrating Language Day, we seek to promote the correct and appropriate use of Spanish, as well as highlight its importance as a means of communication and a tool for cultural and social integration.

Data:

The Spanish language is spoken by more than 500 million people around the world, making it the second most spoken language in the world, after Mandarin Chinese.

Spanish is the second most studied language in the world, after English.

Spanish is the official language in more than 20 countries, including Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, among others.

Spanish has great dialectal diversity, with varieties such as Peninsular Spanish, Latin American Spanish, United States Spanish, and Philippine Spanish, among others.

The longest word in Spanish is “electroencephalografista”, which has 23 letters.

Spanish has a rich literature, which includes writers such as Miguel de Cervantes, Gabriel García Márquez, Pablo Neruda, Octavio Paz, among others.

The Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) is the institution in charge of regulating and regulating the use of the Spanish language throughout the world.

In 2009, UNESCO declared Spanish one of the six official languages ​​of the organization, recognizing its importance in the world.

Spanish is a Romance language: Spanish is a Romance language, which means it comes from Latin. Although modern Spanish is very different from Latin, many Spanish words still have Latin roots, and Spanish grammar remains similar to Latin.

Spanish has different dialects: Spanish is spoken in many different countries, each with its own dialect and accent. Dialects of Spanish can vary significantly in pronunciation, grammar, and vocabulary, making the language very diverse.

Spanish has words that change meaning depending on the country: In some Spanish-speaking countries, certain words can have a completely different meaning than they do in other places. For example, in Mexico the word “chamba” means work, while in Argentina it means coup.

4,000 Spanish terms come from Arabic, such as olive, sugar, pillow and rice.

Spanish is the third most popular language on the Internet, although it ranks second in social networks.