It is a virtual platform that allows you to apply for loans in a “quick and easy” way.

By: Angelica Andrade

Linerus is the platform that has facilitated the application for credits from 150,000 to 1,200,000 pesos, benefiting users who still do not have a credit history.

As is well known, many people try to manage immediate credits, but due to the conditions determined by the banking establishments, on many occasions the attempts are frustrated after the demands for the disbursement of the money that can take months, after going through an exhaustive Review of the minimum requirements.

This is how several Fintech, or integrated companies that use technology to automate financial and investment procedures and services, have created solutions such as Lineru, the company that works virtually and, after minimum requirements, grants free-use revolving credits in which the Approval term is significantly lower than the conventional term of banks.

Among the requirements for users to access the credits are that the user be of legal age, be a resident of Colombia, have a bank account in their name, email, and a cell phone in their name at the time of completing the payment. form, as explained by Fintech on its website.

Regarding the approval of the credit, the user will receive notification to proceed with the signing of the contract that becomes effective with two codes that Lineru issues.

With regard to the delivery of the money, it is done in the form of a transfer with an estimated time of four hours to one business day.

Regarding reliability, it was identified that the platform has been in the market for ten years providing the service and is under the supervision of the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce.

