In 2021, the expense for managing a bank current account is growing, reaching 94.7 euros a year with an increase of 3.8 euros. According to the Bank of Italy’s annual survey, the increase is largely due to the costs of issuing and managing payment cards. Variable expenses, we read, “grew mainly as a result of greater customer operations, which had instead contracted in 2020, particularly for transactions at branches”.

Growth also for online accounts

In 2021, management fees for online accounts will also increase, reducing the gap with traditional ones, for which the difference remains significant. According to the survey by the Bank of Italy, last year the cost of managing an online account amounted to 24.3 euros, 2.8 euros more than the previous year against 94.7 for current accounts. The increase, reads the report, «is due to the increase in spending on basic fees and debit card issuance costs; among the variable expenses, the most significant contributions are attributable to the expense for wire transfers – due to the increased operations – and to the higher other variable expenses, determined in turn by an increase in the expense for top-ups made on prepaid cards».

Convenience factors

What makes online accounts more convenient is the lower expense for basic fees which depends on two factors: the lower percentage of customers required to pay fees (54.4 per cent of online customers against 71.4 per cent of the traditional one); the lower amount of the basic fee, equal to 32.7 per cent of conventional accounts. Even the lower expense for issuing and managing payment cards derives from the lower fees. A more favorable tariff profile is also observed in variable expenses, above all in accounting entry expenses, free of charge in online accounts, cash withdrawals from ATMs, online transfers and automatic payments.

Codacons: there is no peace for users

“There is no peace for Italian users, who after bills, prices and mortgages now have to deal with the cost increases of current accounts”. This was stated by Codacons, commenting on the data provided today by Bank of Italy. «The infernal circle of price increases could certainly not miss banking services – explains the president Carlo Rienzi – In particular the management of credit and debit cards, from commissions on withdrawals to monthly fees, passing through prepaid top-up costs, blocking or replacement card, sending the paper account statement, currency exchange commissions applied in cases of payments made abroad, etc., is increasingly onerous for consumers”. At the same time “we are witnessing a weakening of banking services in the area, to the point that today 4 million Italians residing in 3,062 Municipalities do not have a bank available in their Municipality of residence, and in less than 10 years the credit institutes Italians have closed 11,231 branches, penalizing the South and the weakest groups of users such as the elderly», concludes Rienzi.

Absolute users: reduce costs on withdrawals

With regard to the growing costs of current accounts, withdrawals and payment cards, Assoutenti has sent a petition to the Antitrust in which it is asked to intervene to protect users of the banking services. “In the face of a growing cost of current accounts and payment cards, in the last 7 years more than 6,000 ATMs have been closed in Italy, especially in small towns and in more isolated countries where the management of devices is more onerous – explains the president Furio Truzzi -. ATM withdrawals in recent years have in fact decreased, settling at 500 million a year, with users 7 times out of 10 withdrawing from their bank without paying commissions. 66% of users do not know or do not remember the price applied to withdrawals from another bank branch, a completely arbitrary commission which can currently reach 3 euros per withdrawal, with an average of around 2 euros».