Current affairs talk丨Research and development of domestically produced good medicines to protect people’s health-Domestic Channel-Inner Mongolia News Network

Click to watch video​

On May 12, General Secretary Xi Jinping, who was inspecting Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, came to the Shijiazhuang International Biomedical Park Planning Exhibition Hall, listened to the report on the development of Shijiazhuang’s biomedical industry, inspected the display of pharmaceutical products, and learned about the development and production of pharmaceuticals.

The biomedical industry is a strategic emerging industry that is related to the national economy, the people’s livelihood and national security. After decades of development, Shijiazhuang’s pharmaceutical industry has built a relatively complete industrial chain and product manufacturing and transformation capabilities. Currently, Shijiazhuang is speeding up the construction of an international biomedical park, and is committed to creating an industrial business card of “Global Good Medicine Made in Shijiazhuang”.

Editor: Xing Junqing