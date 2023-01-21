General Secretary Xi Jinping had a video connection with the First Affiliated Hospital of Harbin Medical University in Heilongjiang Province on January 18 to learn about the prevention and control of the new crown epidemic and the treatment of patients.

The First Hospital of Harbin Medical University is the Heilongjiang Provincial New Crown Severe Rescue Center. Since December 2022, a new wave of epidemics has come fiercely. How do the medical staff here respond to ensure that the peak period of infection passes smoothly? What kind of struggle are patients, family members and the virus going through?

General Secretary Xi Jinping said in the video link that the past year was extraordinary and difficult. We worked together to overcome various difficulties and challenges, and achieved new achievements on all fronts. Everyone contributed, everyone was amazing.

Politics Vlogger likes every amazing person in the respiratory medicine ward!

