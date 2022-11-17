[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, November 17, 2022]Hello everyone, welcome to “Current Affairs Gold Scan”. I am Jin Ran.

Today’s focus: Gunshots erupted in the north and south, and the story behind the robbery of the Bank of China was exposed; Guangzhou people rioted, residents and military police fought fiercely to snatch the gate; Shijiazhuang, the first pilot city for unblocking, found a large number of weird “unblocking diseases”; The U.S. political arena is turbulent, the Republican Party will win the House of Representatives, and Trump will fight to the top again; Russian-made missiles hit Poland and killed two people. Is a world war imminent?

Bank robbery in Tai’an, Shandong

On Tuesday, gunshots were heard from two parts of China, one in the south and the other in the north. Someone robbed a bank at noon on the 15th in Tai’an, Shandong, and some people photographed a large number of police surrounding the bank, completely surrounding the scene.

For such a big event, on the website of the local “Tai’an Daily”, there is only one sentence: Tai’an police successfully handled a bank robbery case. But this sentence has now been deleted.

It seems that the authorities have to arrange all the stories before they can announce it or simply let this case disappear. However, some people online have revealed the backstory of the bank robbery suspect.

A high school classmate of a robbery suspect revealed he was out to get revenge on the bank. After looking at it, it turned out that the ban was the fault: I didn’t go to work for three months in 2020, my mortgage was not paid, and my daughter-in-law was pregnant again. Later, I took out a loan to open a clothing store, and it was closed for three years. It is conceivable that the debt is now 2.87 million, and the house will be taken away by the bank for auction.

This is a case that I don’t know how to comment on. Robbing a bank is a major crime in any country, and the criminal should be responsible for it. And the story behind this suspect is not the result of countless disasters caused by the CCP’s extreme blockade. A microcosm. Who should be responsible for this? And such gunshots are not only aimed at criminals in the north, but the gunshots in Guangzhou in the south are aimed at people who only want personal freedom.

People in Guangzhou protest against the government’s self-disruption

What I didn’t expect this time was that the people in Guangzhou dispersed without seeing the police.

When the police tried to break into a community in Haizhu District, the residents resisted strongly, and finally the police used high-pressure water cannons to disperse them.

There are different opinions about the start of this riot. Some local netizens said that it was because the village in the city had no supplies for a long time after it was closed. Some netizens pointed out that it was because a pregnant woman was not allowed to be sent to the hospital, which resulted in the tragedy of one dead body and two lives, which became the fuse of public outrage. Let’s hear what Guangzhou residents have to say.

It seems that the Guangzhou Municipal Government was obviously frightened by the protests of the people. On the 15th, there were two major changes in the epidemic prevention policy within one day.

On the morning of the 15th, Guangzhou first announced the cancellation of nucleic acid testing for all employees, and the nucleic acid testing was changed from free to voluntary. In the afternoon, the nucleic acid for all employees was restarted, and the fee was changed back to free, and those who have already charged will be refunded.

The Guangzhou government’s self-disruption seems incomprehensible, but in fact, it is clear at a glance when you look at this “blockade password map”.

Why don’t the governments of various parts of China unblock? In addition to listening to Xi Jinping, there is another “hidden rule” in officialdom. If you order the unblocking, if the epidemic spreads, then you will be dismissed, and if it does not spread, you will not be promoted; if you insist on sealing and controlling, even if the epidemic continues to spread, you will not be responsible. If the epidemic is stable, then It is your credit. Do you understand? If you look at the practices of Guangzhou officials, it will not be difficult to interpret, right? Cancel the nucleic acid first because I was frightened by the riots just now, and then add it up later, no, quickly restore the nucleic acid to me, hurry up!

Unblocked and still afraid to go to the streets?

In fact, compared to the suppression in Guangzhou, there is another phenomenon that I think is even more terrifying.

Not only are people unwilling to leave the original nucleic acid point, but even if it is a newly opened nucleic acid point that charges 16 yuan a time, the voluntary nucleic acid test team is thousands of meters long.

A resident of Shijiazhuang posted a post saying: This big move in Shijiazhuang makes people unable to fix it. On the first day of opening, the community was more silent than silent. No one went to work, no one sent their children to school. Because of the unblocking, a large number of students actually developed a strange “unblocking disease” for asking for leave.

In a class of an elementary school, only two students came.

Some netizens sarcastically said: In the Republic of China, if you want to cut off the braids of slaves in the Qing Dynasty, you will die or live; if you want to tear off the foot wraps of women in the Qing Dynasty, the common people will never agree! In my opinion, this is a typical Stockholm syndrome. People who have been locked up for a long time are like hostages. They have become dependent on the people and the environment that hijacked them, and even have feelings that are difficult to let go.

Some netizens still focused on the leader of the “kidnapping”: This seems to be another very clever trick. The relatively free south insists on clearing the situation, while the relatively conservative north tries to let go. But don’t worry, Chairman Xi’s original intention has never changed. No, some companies that produce Dabai clothing have already received orders: 20 million pieces of Dabai protective clothing will be delivered before May next year.

Trump announces candidacy for 2024 U.S. presidential election

The world is really non-stop, with chaotic clouds tumbling over China, and turbulent winds and clouds over here in the United States. On Tuesday, the first mid-term election for the House of Representatives, the Republican Party has won 217 seats, only one seat away from winning the House of Representatives. McCarthy has been nominated by the party to be the speaker of the House of Representatives.

Another major event that has attracted much attention is that Trump officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 U.S. presidential election at his Mar-a-Lago estate at around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Remember when the New York businessman emerged on the presidential election stage as a political rookie in 2015, no one took him too seriously, but he beat all his opponents. And now Trump, who has been questioned by many parties, can fight to the top again and return to the White House? He needs to overcome his opponents in the Republican Party first, and Florida Governor DeSantis is known as Trump’s strongest potential opponent.

Russian-made missile hits Poland

Why do we still have to join in the fun when major events happen in this world? Russian-made missiles also came to add to the chaos. It was just reported that Putin wanted to sit down for negotiations. As a result, Russian-made missiles hit Poland. This is a big deal.

At the beginning, people from all walks of life believed that the missile was launched by Russia, so this matter can be big or small. To put it mildly, it was a mistaken attack, and at least large-scale sanctions would be imposed; had vowed to defend “every inch” of their land. These two missiles are tantamount to declaring war on NATO. The world war begins!

Unexpectedly, the situation turned around. A few hours later, Polish President Duda suddenly stated: There is no conclusive evidence to prove who launched the missile.

This…is there going to be a missile “Rashomon” incident? Let us wait and see.

Well, that’s all for this “Current Events Scanning” talk.

See you next time.

