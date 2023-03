Berlin: The attack on the work of art “Basic Law 49” with black paint caused outrage across party lines. Bundestag President Bas said she was “shocked”. The work of art stands as a reminder to respect fundamental rights. This also included the fundamental rights on which the demonstrators based themselves with their actions. Justice Minister Buschmann wrote on Twitter that the Basic Law should “never and for nothing” be dragged into the dirt. SPD MP Michael Roth spoke of a “cheap, undignified action” and compared the activists to the Taliban. According to the police, six activists from the “last generation” had previously smeared the work of art with a liquid and pasted it with posters. “Basic Law 49” consists of 19 panes of glass, each three meters high, into which the 19 basic rights articles of the Basic Law in the 1949 version are engraved.

Broadcast: BR24 News, March 4th, 2023, 6:45 p.m