Schloss Meseberg: At the start of the traffic light coalition’s second day of retreat, leading scientists made an urgent appeal to the federal government. In an appeal by the National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina, it is said that the energy transition must have open-technology strategies that create incentives for investment. The transformation can only succeed if power generation does not rely solely on sun, wind and water. In addition, there must continue to be material energy carriers, above all hydrogen. But you can’t do without natural gas for a long time either. According to the scientists, it is crucial for all measures to strengthen the interface between research and industrial use. The energy turnaround is the main topic of the retreat of the SPD, Greens and FDP today. There are fundamental differences of opinion, especially between the Greens and the FDP.

