Munich: Due to further warning strikes in local public transport, there are now significant disabilities in many Bavarian cities. In Munich, for the second day in a row, there are almost no subways, no trams and only a part of the buses. Erlangen, Fürth, Bamberg and Schweinfurt are also affected in the Nuremberg traffic area. In total, the Verdi union called on public transport workers in eight cities to stop working, including in Augsburg, Regensburg and Ingolstadt. The strikes in Bavarian local transport are part of a nationwide action. In addition, the global protest day of the climate movement Fridays for Future is taking place today, in which Verdi also wants to take part. The head of the German trade union federation, Fahimi, said that there was a common interest in a massive expansion of local public transport.

Broadcast: Bayern 2 Nachrichten, 03/03/2023 11:00 a.m