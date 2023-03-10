Home News Current reports from BR24 at a glance
News

by admin
Bern: Buyers of Swiss war material are still not allowed to deliver the goods to third countries that are at war. After Parliament, the Swiss government also confirmed this position. According to the Federal Council, Switzerland will remain a neutral state. Stick to the existing law. Anyone who orders war material in Switzerland signs an undertaking not to pass it on to warring parties. This means that the application by Germany, Denmark and Spain to be allowed to supply ammunition for the Cheetah tank bought in Switzerland to the Ukraine remains a no. The federal government has already decided to have the cheetah ammunition manufactured in Germany again in the future.

Broadcast: BR24 News, March 10, 2023, 8:45 p.m

