Berlin: Despite the increased use of coal-fired power in the energy crisis, Germany has achieved its climate target for 2022. According to the Federal Environment Agency, emissions of the greenhouse gas CO2 fell by 1.9 percent compared to the previous year, to around 746 million tons. The energy sector just barely met its target, while the transport sector missed the legal obligation for the second time in a row, despite the 9-euro ticket, high fuel prices and more electric cars. Traffic increased its emissions by more than a million tons compared to 2021 because more cars and trucks were on the road. The President of the Federal Environment Agency, Messner, said that from now until 2030, greenhouse gases would no longer have to be reduced by 2 percent, but by 6 percent per year.

Broadcast: BR24 News, March 15, 2023, 12:45 p.m