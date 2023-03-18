Home News Current reports from BR24 at a glance
Ingolstadt: FDP head of state Martin Hagen has accused the Bavarian government of CSU and Free Voters of a “pathetic balance sheet”. At the state party conference in Ingolstadt, Hagen said that in no area is Bavaria doing better than when the state government took office five years ago, on the contrary. The shortage of teachers, the lack of daycare places, the shortage of skilled workers – everything has gotten worse in recent years, says Hagen. In the state elections on October 8th, the FDP is standing up to break up inflexibility in Bavaria, as a “reform party” and as a party with economic expertise. Specifically, he promised, among other things, reforms in education policy, but also a relaxation of the strict shop closing time law. According to current polls, the FDP has to worry about entering the state parliament. It is currently between three and five percent.

Broadcast: BR24 News, March 18, 2023, 12:45 p.m

