Current research on the burial ground and mine in Hallstatt

In the archaeological world, this place in the Dachstein Mountains is famous above all for finds from a burial ground from the early Iron Age (approx. 800 BC to 450 BC), which gave Hallstatt its name for an epoch throughout Europe: the Hallstatt period . In addition to the burial ground with its extraordinarily rich grave goods, the finds from the prehistoric mines are now known worldwide, which, thanks to the preservation conditions in the salt mine, cover an extraordinarily wide range. The interdisciplinary research of the Prehistoric Department of the NHM Vienna, networked with international research partners, is currently concentrating on the investigation of the burial ground and the mining facilities as well as on the economic system in the surrounding area.

Re-examination of the burial ground

Due to the construction of a canal and a pressure pipeline in 1993 and 1994 on the northern edge of the well-known burial ground, the prehistoric department of the NHM Vienna first began with construction-related investigations and has since continued the annual systematic work in the high valley. The archaeological excavation season of the NHM Vienna begins every year in summer and lasts until autumn.

The torrent and avalanche control system in Upper Austria is currently erecting a rock fall protection system to protect the town of Hallstatt from rock fractures. This building project crosses exactly the Iron Age burial ground that was discovered in 1846 by the mine master of the salt works, Johann Georg Ramsauer (1795–1874), and systematically archaeologically examined until 1863. At that time, Ramsauer discovered around 1,000 graves with rich objects, and most of the objects from his excavations came to Vienna. Extensive protocols, grave descriptions and grave field plans as well as many watercolor plates with grave sites and types of finds exist from his excavations. His meticulous work, in particular the precise documentation of the rich contents of the grave, contributed to the fact that the site gave its name to an entire epoch of European cultural history, the Hallstatt period.

The archaeologists are now taking the current construction work as an opportunity to reopen and review the investigations into the Iron Age burial ground from the 19th century. “Since we assume that not all burials were recorded at that time, we would like to re-examine this zone,” explains Mag. Johann Rudorfer, research associate in the Prehistoric Department, head of the Obertag research excavations of the NHM Vienna and responsible for the archaeological measures accompanying construction in the As part of the torrent, avalanche and rockfall protection measures in Hallstatt. “The excavation method used at the time was also not clearly handed down, and we can assume that there are also remains of graves documented at that time in the ground.”

The sites were documented in the 19th century with drawings, but many of the finds, which were of little value at the time, were probably left behind in the ground. Human remains and grave goods such as ceramic vessels are expected in the current excavation season. In the 19th century, ceramics were only rarely removed from the earth due to their poor state of preservation.

In the run-up to the excavations, soil prospecting work was carried out together with GeoSphere Austria in order to be able to determine the location of any finds more precisely and thus be able to better coordinate the necessary excavations. These are financed by Salinen Austria AG and the Federal Monuments Office. The excavation work is financed by the torrent and avalanche control of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Regions and Water, the find management, restoration and scientific processing of the excavation results are financed by the NHM Vienna. The excavation work will start on May 30th and will last until August 2023.

Research is not only carried out on site in Hallstatt. At the NHM in Vienna, the evaluation of the “new” grave finds that have been recovered since 1993 and their respective finding situation is ongoing and has given rise to numerous new questions. “It should be checked whether the high occupation density of the graves determined in the new excavations can also be proven in the examined area of ​​the 19th century. The same applies to the determination of the original grave construction. There are numerous descriptions and beautiful watercolors, but On the basis of this data, it is no longer possible to determine whether these are all flat graves or whether individual grave mounds were thrown over the burials,” explains Dr. Georg Tiefengraber, research associate in the prehistoric department at the NHM Vienna and curator of the Bronze and Iron Age collection. Graves that have not yet been discovered can also come to light in the new research work. The new findings that are brought out of the ground can significantly expand knowledge about the Hallstatt period, the picture of the burial ground and the archaeological research history.

Archaeological work in the salt mine

In 1960, the prehistoric department of the NHM Vienna began investigating the archaeological mines. So far, mainly traces of Hallstatt and Bronze Age mining (1500 BC to 1000 BC) have been recorded, which allow an extraordinary insight into the living and working world of prehistoric people. Organization and mining techniques are examined, which can be grasped underground. Due to the unique environmental conditions, organic materials in the Hallstatt salt mine have survived time almost undamaged. Therefore, there are numerous remains of tools and devices, but also of sophisticated technical aids that enable a detailed reconstruction of the work processes in prehistoric mining. The excavation of the tunnels, which were closed again by the mountain pressure, also provides unique remains of food and clothing from the people of the Bronze and Hallstatt periods.

Restoration of the underground world heritage

“The sites were discovered in the course of mining activity over the last 400 years during the construction of tunnels and excavation rooms. Today, production takes place in much deeper areas of the salt mountain and the tunnels that lead to the prehistoric mining areas are no longer necessary for current salt production and expired. If these tunnels are no longer accessible, the central part of the world heritage site will no longer be accessible and will be lost,” explains Dr. Hans Reschreiter, research associate in the prehistoric department at the NHM Vienna and head of excavation and research in the prehistoric salt mine, his project. In order to prevent this, a 2 million euro renovation project was started in 2018, supported by the state of Upper Austria, the Federal Ministry for Art, Culture, Public Service and Sport (BMKÖS), the Federal Monuments Office (BDA) and Salinen Austria AG as well as the NHM Vienna. A few days ago, miners from Salinen Austria AG and archaeologists from NHM Vienna were able to reach an important milestone: the oldest known mine from the 12th century BC. Chr. is now safely accessible again.