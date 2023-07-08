Curtiembres Bridge interconnecting more to Risaralda

Essential infrastructure that now allows the transit of heavy load vehicles over natural or artificial obstacles, be they rivers, valleys or highways.

Mobility and connectivity have become fundamental factors for the development and growth of communities. In this context, the construction of bridges

vehicles is presented as an effective and necessary solution to overcome geographical barriers and improve people’s quality of life.

The construction of the Curtiembres Bridge ultimately positively impacts the community and the development of the department.

This structure not only facilitates the movement of people and goods, but also generates multiple benefits that directly impact the economy and social development of communities.

in our region

The Curtiembres Bridge was erected at the height of the Otún River crossing and is located at kilometer 3 on the road that leads from Pereira to Marseille. Despite the impact of the increase in rainfall in the second half of 2022, the work was completed satisfactorily and was inaugurated; positively impacting the mobility between the city and the municipality, by allowing two-way traffic, it will also improve the mobility of the inhabitants who transit these localities.

Around $5,000 million was invested in this project, which will improve vehicular traffic in the area and, above all, will allow the passage of heavy vehicles. Due to the history of the area in the last quarter of 2020, the conditions and damages of the winter wave were evaluated when it extended until 2021, causing

inconveniences and affecting regional mobility. Also putting at risk the passability on roads of vital importance.

Industrias del Pacífico SAS is a company dedicated to the design, manufacture, construction, assembly and mechanical maintenance, it was the one that built the infrastructure. After the governmental operational entities conceptualized the conditions to be evaluated, due to the gradual, constant and growing affectations of the Curtiembres bridge, the need to intervene was agreed.

Thus, this construction was carried out on the existing bridge structure, which had use restrictions and evident deterioration, for which the bridge work was built with the specifications in accordance with current regulations and the requirements of the community and current users.

Overcome geographic barriers

Vehicular bridges significantly improve connectivity between previously isolated regions by reducing travel times and expanding opportunities

of commercial, educational and cultural exchange and can more easily access basic services, such as hospitals, schools and markets, which contributes to improving their quality of life and well-being.

The number of people who live in Marseille and work in Pereira, of young people who are enrolled in local universities, of farmers who have their land in the neighboring municipality, of growers who produce there and sell the fruit from their land here, and of servants public that have their families in that town but provide their services in Pereira or Dosquebradas, is increasing.

Technical characteristics of the Tanneries bridge

The works contemplated within the object of the construction of the connecting bridge, were carried out on the site of the current one, with a reinforced concrete foundation structure and a metal structure surface support structure.

The Tanneries vehicular bridge consists of a composite section slab superstructure, with reinforced metal beams and reinforced concrete slab, this is designed so that the two materials work together. The width of the board is 10 meters, which houses a road of 7.30 meters and two platforms on the sides of 1 meter wide.

Safety railings for vehicles and pedestrians were installed. The span of the bridge is 30 meters. The substructure consists of two reinforced concrete abutments

supported on piles of 1.20 meters in diameter and planted at 8 meters and 10 meters deep.