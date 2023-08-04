Home » Curve, Metronome, Alchemix Offer 10% Of Stolen Funds For Vyper Hack By CoinTelegraph
Curve, Metronome, Alchemix Offer 10% Of Stolen Funds For Vyper Hack

Curve, Metronome, Alchemix Offer 10% Of Stolen Funds For Vyper Hack

©Reuters. Curve, Metronome and Alchemix are offering 10% of stolen funds for the Vyper hack

Decentralized Finance Platforms (DeFi) Curve, Metronome e Alchemix have jointly announced an initiative to recover funds stolen from recent Curve pool exploits.

According to on-chain data, the protocols offer a reward equal to 10% of the stolen funds, inviting those responsible for the exploit to come forward and return the remaining 90%. The 30 July exploit led to the theft of approx $70 million in cryptocurrencies, which would bring the reward to nearly $7 million.

Dear Hacker, There is an incoming message https://t.co/ZKJjrO65PX

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

