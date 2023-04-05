Cusianagas informs its users and the community in general of the city of Yopal, that the activities related to the scheduled maintenance in their infrastructures, which were projected for March 31 and April 1, were completed by the transporter and the producer. .

However, the activities scheduled by the Coinogas transporter took longer than projected due to its complexity, and consequently, the conditions of the transport system were restored yesterday morning, Sunday April 2.

In this sense, they inform the community that the usual conditions for the provision of natural gas service were restored, around 11:30 in the morning of yesterday, Sunday, April 2, both for the residential sector and for service stations.

On behalf of Cusianagas, it was possible to guarantee residential and commercial service, during the night of Friday and the early hours of Saturday morning, with the contingency plan based on compressed natural gas.

The company recalls that for next Sunday, April 9 from 10 in the morning and until Monday, April 10 at 10 in the morning (24 hours), a new restriction will be presented on gas deliveries by of Ecopetrol. Cusianagas will serve its users with compressed natural gas during the first hours of the event and while supplies last.

Source: Cusianagas SASESP BIC

Related