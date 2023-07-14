Custody disputes can follow the child in the event of unlawful removal

A Slovakian couple who lived in Austria with their children are arguing about custody of the children and their place of residence after their separation. Since the mother had brought the children to her in Slovakia, the father applied to a Slovakian court for the children to be returned to him in Austria under the Hague Convention on International Child Abduction.

Since the parents had previously had joint custody, the father also applied to an Austrian court for sole custody to be transferred to him. The mother applied to this Austrian court to ask a Slovak court to have jurisdiction over custody of the children. The Austrian court granted this application, whereas the father appealed.

ECJ explains exception rule

Against this background, the Austrian Court of Appeal asked the ECJ to interpret the Brussels IIa Regulation (Regulation (EC) No. 2201/2003), which defines rules of jurisdiction for custody matters at Union level.

According to this regulation, the courts of the Member State in which the child has his or her habitual residence at the time the court is seised have in principle jurisdiction to hear a child custody dispute. Due to their geographical proximity, these courts are generally in the best position to assess the measures to be taken in the best interests of the child, according to the ECJ. In the case of an unlawful removal of the child, nothing changes in principle to deter such removal.

However, in exceptional cases, the court of a Member State which has main jurisdiction to rule on custody may request that the case be referred to a court of another Member State with which the child has a special relationship, if that court has a better assessment of the case possible and this is in the best interests of the child.

Referral also possible in the case of unlawful shipment

According to the ECJ, this possibility also exists if the child was illegally removed. However, the prerequisite is that it has a special connection to that other Member State, that the other court is, in the opinion of the competent court, in a better position to adjudicate the case and that the transfer is in the best interests of the child.

These cumulative conditions are exhaustive. However, when examining the last two conditions, the competent court must take into account whether, under the Hague Convention on International Child Abduction, proceedings for the return of that child are pending which have not yet been finally decided in the Member State to which the child was wrongfully removed .

According to the provisions of the Hague Convention, the competent court must in particular take into account that it is impossible for the courts of the other Member State to make a substantive decision on custody that is in the best interests of the child until the court of that Member State dealing with the application for the return of the child has heard at least decided on this application.

on ECJ, judgment of 07/14/2023 – C-87/22

Editorial office beck-aktuell, July 14, 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

