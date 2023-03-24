Home News “Custom reforms for municipal public works”: Rafael Lemus
The economist Rafael Lemus spoke this Thursday in the Platform program about the reforms to the Law for the Creation of the National Directorate of Public Works (DOM), to authorize it as the State authority to execute investment projects.

“The DOM replaces all the works carried out by the 262 municipalities and this project was born as a centralization of the works and the management of the projects”he commented.

Lemus explained that, basically, the municipalities go from being executors and receiving public funds for works and creating municipal development, to simple applicants for projects that may or may not be taken into account. He also reaffirmed that the mayors would only manage garbage collection and take care of parks with the CAN, without resources and without being able to pay for the forms and basic services that the commune occupies.

“It must be recognized that the DOM does not carry out works in all municipalities, but where it has intervened if there is an evident change… An impact is not noticed throughout the country because they do not have the capacity or resources or execution to do so in a significant way, the impact is limited in terms of the number of neighborhoods or streets that manage to intervene”revealed the economist.

Lemus considered that the DOM was born politicized, since it not only uses the uniform with the colors of the official party, but even the cones among others have been painted the same color.

“The other thing that has been damaged with this from the DOM is that transparency has been annulled, they no longer integrate information and they have reserved it for 7 years and there is damage because the funds are public and the people should have access to how they execute those funds”concluded the economist.

