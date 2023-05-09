News Customer experience, the platform to evaluate the digital services of the Public Administration is operational by admin May 9, 2023 May 9, 2023 11 Go to Content Go to the footer MENU Homepage The minister Homepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of Public Administration PA alphabet homepage A – Login B – Good Administration C – Human capital D – Digitization Department of Public Service Department Homepage Training Notification deeds Agile work Strike Dashboard Opinions and Circular Notes FOIA Vigilance Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk Home page Minister Articles and interviews Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also The Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Group Preached at Hengfeng Yushan-Today's News-Shangrao News Network-Shangrao News-Shangrao Daily-Shangrao News Portal 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Quarter-finals of the Champions League: THW Kiel welcomes Paris to the summit next post Multiple myeloma, an innovative therapy for the most difficult cases You may also like Child malnutrition, a latent problem May 9, 2023 Creating a company in Colombia is a complex... May 9, 2023 starting tomorrow free kits in pharmacies May 9, 2023 Wang Ling, deputy director of the Provincial Drug... May 9, 2023 A teenager died in Riobamba May 9, 2023 Supersalud in Arauca reviewed the state of the... May 9, 2023 In Formigine (Mo) there is “Oh my green”... May 9, 2023 Majority of the opposition decides today the fate... May 9, 2023 The memes that the MrBeast contest has left May 9, 2023 Beijing’s first self-innovative artificial intelligence technology talent training... May 9, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.