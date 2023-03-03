Customer satisfaction is the be-all and end-all at Autoankauf-live in Brilon. Because: Especially when selling a used car, there are always lengthy discussions with prospective buyers, not least about the final price. Selling your old car can be a time consuming process for a number of reasons. The seller has a lot of running around with viewing appointments and may have to take a vacation from the employer for this – and then the potential customer may cancel the agreed appointment at the last moment. We at Autoankauf-live in Brilon are completely different: We take care of your car, and we do it punctually, competently and seriously. And you as a seller don’t lose a lot of time with the whole procedure.

Purchase of various used cars

With us you can be sure: We buy every car. In addition to the normal used cars, this also includes electric vehicles, hydrogen cars, special vehicles, defective vehicles and accident vehicles. Thanks to our large network outside of Germany, we are able to sell used cars that can no longer be registered in Germany to other countries where the regulations are not as strict. That is the reason why you as a seller can also achieve a fair price for vehicles that are no longer roadworthy in this country and would not be registered. We are also interested in financed vehicles that are not fully paid for. In this case, talk to us and we will explain to you how we can easily get the purchase of your car over the stage.

Available Monday to Saturday

For many years we have relied on one thing: satisfied customers. It starts with the fact that you can reach us from Monday to Saturday. Contacting us is very easy for you: you call, you send an e-mail or you fill out the contact form on our Brilon subpage, which you can find here: The first “work” is already done for you. Then it continues as follows: We will contact you by phone promptly and listen to your price expectations. If we agree on this point, we will meet you at the location of your vehicle. You can be sure: We are on time. After the appraisal, we then hand over our purchase price and, if you agree, conclude a purchase contract on site. You can pay in cash on site or by bank transfer – it’s up to you. Since we have already received the most important key data about your used car from you in advance by e-mail or in a telephone conversation, the on-site assessment does not normally take too much time. This is important to us because we know that you also have fixed working hours or have to keep private appointments. Please remember that you carry your identity card or passport and of course all car papers with you. This saves you and us time when it comes to a purchase.

We take your car with us for free

Of course, our service also includes taking your car with you free of charge. If you wish, we can also take care of the formalities at the road traffic office in Brilon and, for example, handle the de-registration for you. Of course, you will then receive the papers issued by the office from us. If we cannot come to an agreement with our customer regarding the purchase price, our service will still remain free of charge for you.