Customized bus tour in the core area of ​​Beijing goes online for Du Jiang and Huo Siyan’s test ride-Chinanews.com Video

Customized buses in Beijing, traveling together all the way.

[Explanation]On June 8, the custom-made bus tour in the core area of ​​Beijing was put into operation. In the afternoon of the same day, actors Du Jiang and Huo Siyan also took their sons as Beijing custom bus recommendation officers to experience the newly opened parade bus from the perspective of tourists.

[Concurrent]Actor Du Jiang

The bus has a customized route this time, which breaks the inherent thinking of waiting for the bus and catching the bus on the traditional bus, and can customize its own route and time in a very user-friendly way, from home to work. I think this is a very clever, very humane, and very scientific initiative.

[Explanation]As Du Jiang said, custom buses are indeed very convenient. The reporter saw near the Gulou bus station that customized buses with red bodies stopped at the platform from time to time.

[Same period]Meng Wei, Beijing customized bus operator and chairman of Mingzhihuixing Company

In the initial stage, 20 vehicles were provided in the first batch, and the interval should be within 5 minutes. Of course, additional vehicles and adjustments may be made according to the actual road conditions.

[Explanation]According to reports, the initial operating hours are from 10:00 to 18:00, serving Shichahai, Gulou, Nanluoguxiang and other places. The reporter noticed that, compared with conventional buses, the 42-seater parade bus is more comfortable, with leather seats and one seat per person. In the early stage of operation, more than 20 stations were opened, and passengers can book a ride through the “Beijing Customized Bus Upgraded Version” applet, with a fare of 3 yuan.

[Same period]Meng Wei, Beijing customized bus operator and chairman of Mingzhihuixing Company

The core of the parade business is fixed stations and indeterminate lines. The sites we surround are more Nanluoguxiang, including the Drum Tower, including our Forbidden City, Jingshan, and Xidan. These core points all have our routes. At the same time, we will also Adjustments are made according to passenger flow and customer conditions, basically on a weekly basis, dynamic routes.

[Explanation]After the customized bus tour in the core area of ​​Beijing is launched, passengers near Shichahai, Gulou, and Nanluoguxiang can “take” a customized bus as conveniently as taking a taxi.

Reporter Liu Chao reports from Beijing

