zapotillo. Agents of the National Unit for Customs Crimes and Development Regime (UDAR), in the early hours of Friday, March 24, in the canton of Zapotillo seized contraband merchandise.

After a prior investigation, the uniformed officers located and identified three vehicles—with three citizens—that, upon seeing the police presence, carried out evasive maneuvers trying to flee; in an uninterrupted pursuit these suspects were captured.

When carrying out the search, inside the vehicles, they found 37 bags of clothing of foreign origin, which did not have the respective documentation that justifies their legal possession, transport and mobilization.

The Prosecutor on duty authorized the confiscation of the merchandise —whose preliminary valuation would amount to USD 33,300—, the retention of two vehicles (admitted to the warehouses of the National Customs Service of Ecuador) and the apprehension of the three people. (YO)