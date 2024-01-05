Customs path in Lilienthal is dry again after days of flooding

Lilienthal. Eleven fire hoses lead from the Zollpfad to the Wörpe Bridge on Klosterstrasse. The water constantly shoots out of them. For residents, every liter that comes out means that their residential streets and flooded houses become a little drier again. After the fire brigade and the Technical Relief Agency (THW) had largely sealed off the area with a makeshift dike, the pumps were running. Since Friday morning, where the water was up to your knees a few days ago, you can get through again without rubber boots and waders. Little by little, cellars and garages will also be freed of water over the course of the day.

In the morning, Mayor Kim Fürwentsches spread the good news that it had been possible to sustainably lower the water level in the customs path, which was lined with big bags. He gave THW and the fire department big praise for the fact that the operation had this positive effect. “We are happy that the water is gone again,” confirmed a relieved homeowner. She and her neighbors had been clearing out garages since early morning and getting an initial overview of the damage the water had caused. You can see the efforts and worries of the past week. And one thing is clear: it will take some time before they can return to their usual everyday lives. But there are also signs of normality: the postman delivered letters on Am Holze Street on Friday morning, while all around him the fire brigade and THW people were busy pumping things out and there was technical equipment everywhere.

Electricity and gas are flowing again

In the morning hours, the Zollpfad neighborhood was desperately waiting for electricity and gas to flow again in their street after the drain had been drained and for their houses to become livable again. The Osterholzer Stadtwerke and the Lilienthaler Baubetriebshof were already working hard on it at that time. The first good news came around 1 p.m.: the houses in Zollpfad had electricity again, and the gas connections were also restored by early afternoon. Work was still being done on the sewer. Most residents had left their homes when the water came on Boxing Day and the pipes had to be cut. But there were also some who held out in the flood, left their pumps running and tried to make ends meet with propane gas heaters.

The water is pumped into the Wörpe in a high jet at the Klosterstrasse bridge.

Photo: Lutz Rode

Land is also in sight at the Lilienthal shooting club, although the water is only slowly disappearing despite the immense pumping performance. But at least: club chairman Harald Kohlmann and his people have been able to enter the building again since the morning hours. It was necessary to salvage what could be salvaged. Shooting club member Herbert Müller had grabbed some pictures that were hanging on the walls and put them in the dry trunk of a car. At this point it wasn’t possible without rubber boots and waders. “The water has spread over a huge area. It will take a while for it to go away,” said the Lilienthaler.

THW construction consultant Michael Dorn is also working in Lilienthal. Together with his colleague, the civil engineer from the Cuxhaven local association has inspected around 30 houses in the flood area in the past few days, not only on the Zollpfad, but also in the Am Holze, Arpsdamm and Stadskanaal areas. On Friday he set out to inspect the buildings on An der Wörpe Street that are not protected by the temporary dike and are still submerged in water. The residents there are desperately waiting for the water to be pumped out on a large scale, but this is difficult. The crisis team says that they are continuing to work on a solution.

THW construction consultant Michael Dorn from Cuxhaven is on duty in Lilienthal to check the stability of the houses.

Photo: Lutz Rode

THW examines around 30 houses

During their tours, the THW construction consultants pay attention to whether the houses are standing and whether they can be released for mining. “It can happen that a wall is collapsed if there is water in the basement and you start pumping it out because the pressure from outside then becomes too strong,” explains Dorn. According to THW expert Dorn, it is also possible for an entire building to float up – the danger always exists when there are relatively large basements on which comparatively light buildings stand. The basement then forms a cavity that acts like an air bubble in the water and rises upwards. However, Dorn gives the all-clear for the Lilienthal houses he has seen so far. “Everything is fine there. The building structure is good in most cases. This also applies to the houses on the Zollpfad,” he said.

The Schützenhaus has also been accessible again since Friday.

Photo: Lutz Rode

The longer water is in the house, the more the building structure suffers. But it also depends on the individual building material, reported Dorn. The construction expert is worried about the prospect of frost: “Permanent frost can lead to further problems on the buildings, in addition to the damage that the water causes. If it freezes, pipe damage and other building damage can quickly occur,” he said.

To home page

Share this: Facebook

X

