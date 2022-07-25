The bis aid decree on which the government works, expected in the Council of Ministers next week but already on the table of the CDM tomorrow, should rise to 12-13 billion, to study the coverage. The measure will serve to extend until the end of the year the discounts on household bills, corporate tax credits, the 30-cent cut on fuel excise duties to take a breather until mid-October. It should also be extended, but the conditional is a must, the 200 euro bonus for incomes under the 35 thousand euro ceiling. The measure will be at the center of the meetings rescheduled for tomorrow and Wednesday between the government – also Prime Minister Mario Draghi – and the social partners. According to what is learned from government sources, the meeting of the Council of Ministers in which Minister Daniele Franco will present the report to the settlement bill should be held tomorrow morning, from which the margins for the coverage of the bis aid decree should emerge. of preparation