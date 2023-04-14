Good news for employees. Salaries – at least for the net part – are destined to increase further: the Meloni government has made it official, announcing that the 3 billion euros of treasury certified by the Def will all be used immediately for a new cut in the tax wedgei.e. – as Money.it reminds us – the difference between the gross salary and the net salary that enters the employee’s pocket.

New 1% cut

As done at the beginning of the year thanks to the resources allocated by the 2023 Budget Law, even with these 3 billion euros the share of social security contributions that weighs on the worker will be cut in detail: a today the relief is equal to 2% for payrolls with a gross amount of less than 2,692 euros, while when 1,923 euros are not exceeded, it rises to 3%: this made it possible to generate savings of up to 53 euros per month in the first case and 57 euros in the second (but the effects of the higher personal income tax to be paid must be considered).

Who will get the raise and how much it will be

But what impact will this 1% cut in contributions have on workers’ paychecks? The latest maneuver has already reduced income tax contributions by 3% up to 25 thousand euros, bringing the cut of the wedge for salaries between 25,000 and 35,000 euros. DHowever, the new measure should bring the reduction of payments to INPS to 4% for incomes up to 25,000 euros and to 3% for those between 25,000 and 35,000 euros. According to the simulations carried out on this hypothesis for the Messenger by the National Accountants Foundation, for those with an employee income of 15 thousand euros, the net increase in payroll would be approximately 10 euros per month (9.6 to be exact). At 20,000 euros of annual salary, they would be obtained 11 euros net per month morewhich would rise to just under 14 euros to 25 thousand euros of annual salary, to arrive at 15.3 euros net per month to 30 thousand euros it’s at 16.4 euros per month to 35 thousand euros per year of salary.

Government ready to further reduce the tax wedge

Now the government is ready to further reduce the tax wedge, with the aim – which at least in the promises will have to be completed by the end of the legislature – of reaching a minus 5%, also intervening on the part that weighs on employers. It is not known by how much: c‘there are those who talk about the possibility that the relief could even double, as well as those who believe that with the resources available there could be a cut of a further percentage point. What is certain is that the reduction in the share of contributions borne by the employee will start from May 2023, as announced by the undersecretary for the economy Maurizio Leo.