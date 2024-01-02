CVC environmental laboratory was recertified as one of the best in the country

At the beginning of December, this analysis center received the audit from the international organization Bureau Veritas. The laboratory has maintained ISO 14001 certification, version 2015, since 2011.

The Environmental Management System of the CVC environmental laboratory was endorsed by the international organization Bureau Veritas, since it recognized that it makes sustainable use of natural resources to reduce the generation of hazardous waste, chemical risk, water consumption, as well as reduce paper use and energy consumption. In this way, the Valle del Cauca environmental analysis center celebrated 12 years of maintaining the ISO 14001 certification, version 2015.

With the recertification, the laboratory maintains its vision of being recognized by the relevant actors of environmental management in Valle del Cauca (power, knowledge, production, the community) as a generator of high quality information for management and management of natural resources and the environment in the department.

“The auditing entity sent one of its most qualified auditors, a chemical engineer with a specialization in Sanitary and Environmental Engineering, Msc. in Energy Efficiency and PhD in Business Administration. Additionally, he is a leading SGI International auditor (ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 50001, NORSOK, NTC 6072, ISO 13485, ISO 5133). With such a qualified auditor, the laboratory did not have an easy time, but at the end of the process there were no Non-Conformities, nor observations, everything went excellent and the only findings were strengths,” said engineer Luisa Marina Baena, coordinator of the laboratory.

All processes were thoroughly reviewed, both sampling and analysis, as well as the management and administration of the laboratory. It was verified that all activities were carried out in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner, generating the least possible impact on natural resources, which is the best letter of introduction for an environmental entity that controls itself and ensures compliance with the environmental aspects.

Finally, the auditor highlighted the competence, suitability and commitment of the laboratory staff, highlighting that few organizations of this type have such a modern and environmentally efficient infrastructure. The environmental laboratory will be certified in the ISO 14001 standard for three more years.

Comments