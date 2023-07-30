Cyber ​​4.0 launches the tender for IT security projects: 2.6 million on the plate

It has an overall value of 2.6 million euros the notice published by Cyber 4.0the highly specialized National Competence Center on Cybersecurityfor innovation projects in four areas: Cybersecurity Core, AerospaceAutomotive, e-Health. The call is aimed at companies of all sizes, with the aim of developing solutions concrete innovations that respond to the many challenges facing it digital transition opens on the side of cybersecurity. The “call 1/2023” will remain open until 30 September.

The 4 lines of business

These are the research areas and the co-financing budgets available for each line of activity.

Cybersecurity Core: Artificial intelligence; Blockchain; cryptography and applications. Total budget 1,000,000 euros, maximum co-financing per project 400,000 euros.

Aerospace: protection of critical resources; secure satellite communication protocols; exploitation of satellite data. Total budget 600,000 euros, maximum co-financing per project 300,000 euros.

Automotive: vehicle safety; security of software and charging stations; personal safety. Total budget 500,000 euros, maximum co-financing per project 300,000 euros.

Healthcare: data protection; secure technologies for telemedicine; anti-counterfeiting in the pharmaceutical sector. Total budget 500,000 euros, maximum co-financing per project 300,000 euros.

Smart Manufacturing and Industry 4.0: how to “inject” intelligence into processes

Support will be recognized for the development of high “Technology readiness level” (TRL) solutions that will be proposed by startup, SMEs and large companies. Research organizations will be able to enter into collaboration with companies as service providers.

First of two calls scheduled for the two-year period 2023-2025

Promoted to direct innovation towards the market and make it an operational tool for business development, the initiative is part of a total co-financing of 5.1 million euros provided by Cyber ​​4.0 through tenders for innovative projects, and it is the first of two calls scheduled for the two-year period 2023-25. The goal is to promote the competitiveness of the territory and of the Italian production system in terms of social, economic, environmental and employment impact.

Cyber ​​4.0: 40 members working to strengthen skills

Cyber 4.0, one of the 8 highly specialized centers of expertise recognized and financed by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, is a public-private partnership, led by the La Sapienza University of Rome, which includes more than 40 partners from the world of Universities and research, from public institutions, from the private world – large companies and specialized SMEs, associations and foundations. The competence center based in Rome carries out activities of strengthening the skills of businesses and the PA, developing training initiatives, advisory and orientation programs, and promoting research and innovation projects. The research and innovation funding activity is part of the institutional mission of Cyber ​​4.0, which has already issued two similar tenders for a total value of 2.2 million euros, in the two-year period 2021-23.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

