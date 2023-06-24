Cyber ​​Monday opened the door of commerce for seven days

FROM Today and until June 30, Colombian buyers, who previously took advantage of the days without VAT, will be able to purchase all their favorite products virtually through Cyber ​​Monday.

Álvaro Umaña, marketing director of the Colombian Chamber of Electronic Commerce (CCCE), an entity that is the soul of these special days, considers that, on this occasion, and because sales will run from today until June 30, sales will increase by at least 20%

THE NEW CENTURY: How will this Cyber ​​Monday day unfold?

ALVARO UMANA: Cyber ​​Monday is an initiative of the Colombian Chamber of Electronic Commerce that seeks to build confidence in people who have not yet agreed to buy online. That is why we unite more than 80 brands that we believe are the favorites of Colombians and that are going to guarantee a completely satisfactory shopping experience for all people, that is to say, that the levels of security of deliveries, logistics, and Data Protection. All this development is accompanied by discounts in different categories such as tourism, fashion. Technology. Appliances and sports among many others, ranging up to 70% discount.

Opportunities

ENS: In what way has the end of the day without VAT influenced online purchases?

AU: Well, the realization of the days without VAT was a moment in which people took advantage of the low prices to access those products or services that they required, so this is also a commitment on the part of all companies that do electronic commerce in the country . With these events like Cyber ​​Monday, people can access products at the lowest possible cost.

ENS: That is, what people have already gotten used to, let’s say to replace those special days without VAT?

AU: Little by little. Let’s say that the days without VAT, because they obviously had a deployment of the national government and the logistics were much greater than what this type of private initiative can normally have, but let’s say that in the Cyber ​​Monday event in March we could see that the invoicing and sales were already close to those registered on the days without VAT. In March we had sales of $648 billion through 3.2 million approved digital transactions. Undoubtedly we see how people see in this type of conference a possibility to access products or services in a much more economical way.

ENS: What objectives do you now have for the journey that begins today, in terms of operations and resources that can be moved?

AU: We expect a growth close to 20%, for various reasons and because we are a bit cautious, because let’s say that we are still experiencing economic phenomena that still affect the pockets of Colombians, such as inflation, high interest rates on credits and, in addition , there is the behavior of the dollar. In addition, many of the products that are offered in this type of conference, as they have been purchased in previous months in which the exchange rate was different from what we have today.

More days

ENS: What influences that Cyber ​​Monday now extends for several days?

AU: That has a huge economic impact. We believe that the mobilization of resources will increase. Also, I think there will be growth because we are going to extend the working day by four days, that is, now it is seven days. But, in addition, we hope that in this opportunity to link more the physical or face-to-face channel with online commerce. For example, in the fashion sector, people still prefer to go to the store, measure the product, appreciate the color, touch the garment and then make a purchase decision.

ENS: What would be the sales goal during this Cyber ​​Monday?

AU: I have to get the bill for you, but it would be something around $700,000 million.

ENS: What sectors or what products are the most moving during all these days?

AU: Sales are almost always moved by technology products or household appliances, however, we believe that, for this time, due to the mid-year season, with vacations, as well as everything related to tourism, it will be very well received. Of course, we see how many people plan their purchases for education or children’s games, and everything related to the second half of the year may also have some positive impact on this day.

Logistics

ENS: Specifically, have you had any support from the government to carry out these conferences?

AU: No, and this type of activity is very well established within the commercial calendar, but we have not had direct support, for example, from the National Police through its cybernetic center to monitor cases of computer crimes that can give by these dates to reinforce digital security. What we have done is promote good purchasing practices over the Internet, also because state-of-the-art technology is already being used to streamline operations more, to eliminate aspects such as virtual queues or platforms crashing at the time of payment. and frustrations are generated, because all they do is generate. Distrust.

ENS: What means of payment are being accepted on this Cyber ​​Monday day?

AU: All means of payment available in the country are enabled, from credit card, debit card, PSE payments and even cash.

ENS: In terms of cutting-edge technology, what can be appreciated?

AU: We are going to have implementations to improve the user experience with tools such as virtual reality or augmented reality. We see that, in certain categories such as home, fashion or electrical appliances, they are used a lot to support Colombians to see the product.

Online sales increase

According to the most recent report from the Colombian Chamber of Electronic Commerce, the number of online sales transactions during the first quarter of 2023 presented a growth of 12.9% compared to the first quarter of 2022. This undoubtedly shows the potential they have online sales.

Cyber ​​Monday has been gaining relevance over time in Colombia, since it works as a strategy for any entrepreneur who has an online store. In the case of the ventures that are in Tiendanube, they choose to implement a series of discounts that allow them to enter the spectrum of this initiative generated by the CCCE.

In terms of billing, according to Tiendanube, the startup that has digitized more than 120,000 online stores expects significant growth compared to the last day of Cyber ​​Monday, which represented an average ticket of $146,169.

On the other hand, in relation to the trend that was presented in last Cyber ​​Monday, fashion is expected to remain 32%, health and beauty 11%, gardening 13%, as favorites of Colombians during these campaigns, online stores have seen the importance of including exclusive promotions for users.

For the impact to be much more efficient, platforms such as Tiendanube, which work to digitize online stores, recommend planning marketing actions ahead of time by clearly defining the objective of the strategy, understanding much more how products behave during the year, that is, which are the most and least sold, or which have the highest and lowest billing to later define what will be the actions that will be carried out, for example: Benefits for future purchases (such as a discount coupon), associate with another brand to generate joint promotions, present a limited edition product or give a gift with purchase.

Without a doubt, selling online and taking advantage of campaigns like Cyber ​​Monday is becoming easier for all Colombian businesses, so there is no excuse anymore, it is time to take the leap and take your business to another level!

