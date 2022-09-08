From September 5th to 11th, the 2022 National Cybersecurity Publicity Week will be held nationwide, with the theme of “Cybersecurity for the people, cybersecurity for the people”. Since 2014, the Central Cyberspace Administration of China and other departments have held the National Cybersecurity Publicity Week for 9 consecutive years to publicize cybersecurity concepts, popularize cybersecurity knowledge, and promote cybersecurity skills in a way that the masses like and hear, and promote cybersecurity awareness in the whole society. promote.

Image source: Visual China

Build a “rule of law defense line”, and network security has laws to abide by. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, my country has accelerated the top-level design in the field of cybersecurity, and a cybersecurity law, regulation and policy standard system with the Cybersecurity Law as the core has been basically formed. On November 7, 2016, the Cybersecurity Law of the People’s Republic of China, the first basic, framework and comprehensive law in the field of cybersecurity, was reviewed and approved. Security review measures and other supporting norms and hundreds of standards provide a solid legal guarantee for safeguarding national network security and the vital interests of the people.

The “technical defense line” has been improved, and network security has achieved fruitful results. Network security and informatization complement each other. Security is the premise of development, and development is the guarantee of security. The network security work in various places has achieved fruitful results, and the industrial ecology is thriving. In 2021, the overall scale of my country’s network security industry will exceed 200 billion yuan, with an average annual growth rate of 15% during the “Thirteenth Five-Year Plan” period, and the comprehensive strength of the industry will increase rapidly. In May this year, the country’s first cross-provincial national-level cybersecurity industrial park landed in Sichuan and Chongqing. In recent years, the average annual sales revenue of the cybersecurity industry in Sichuan and Chongqing has exceeded 100 billion yuan, and more than 300 cybersecurity companies have been introduced to form a network covering The whole industry chain system of safety technology research and development, product production and operation services.

Tighten the “defense line of awareness”, and everyone participates in network security. As of June 2022, the number of netizens in my country has reached 1.051 billion, and the per capita online time per week is 29.5 hours, forming the world‘s largest and most vibrant digital society. The network has been integrated with everyone’s life, and network security needs our joint maintenance. Since 2019, the Central Network Information Office and other four departments have jointly carried out special governance on the illegal collection and use of personal information by apps, and have taken punishment measures such as public notification, ordering rectification, and removal of apps that have serious violations of laws and regulations, effectively deterring violations of laws and regulations. . The more prosperous the Internet information business is, the more it cannot ignore the ever-increasing risks and challenges.

The network is boundless and security is bounded. Facing the future, there is still a long way to go to consolidate network security. Let us work together to create a new chapter in network security.

Author: Lai Xinyu (Jiangjin District)