The number of people being investigated and arrested for child abuse online is increasing. And the victims are younger and younger: cases involving children under 9 are on the rise. These are some of the figures in the annual report of the Postal and Communications Police.

In the past year, the National Center for the fight against online child pornography treated 424 cases of solicitation on the web: also in 2022 it was the pre-adolescent group (10-13 years) that was the most involved (229, equal to 54%).