Cybercrime, threats in Italy more than halved but health alert

The Italian cybercrime scene is changing. In the first quarter of the year threats are down 53% year over year and by 44% compared to the last quarter of 2022 but on the other hand malicious actions towards the healthcare sector are increasing. This is what emerges from Threat Intelligence Report by the Exprivia Cybersecurity Observatory which takes into consideration 122 open sources including sites of affected companies, public sites of national interest, online news agencies, blogs and social media.

“It is true that the number of phenomena detected compared to the past is decidedly lower, so much so that such a low number of accidents has not been recorded since September 2021 – he comments Domenico Raguseo, Cybersecurity Director of Exprivia. However, we don’t have to get used to cybercrime, especially as the number of devices connected to the network increases. At the same time, in fact, the risk of incurring threats that interrupt critical services such as those related to the world of health grows. These results must be a stimulus to understand how to counter the phenomenon; the only way is to continue investing in IT security”.

The data in detail

In detail, between January and March, cybercrime phenomena fell by 44%, with 308 cases compared to 547 in the last quarter of 2022 and with the month of March alone recording almost half of the cases (137). Compared to the same period in 2022, attacks have even halved (-53%), incidents have decreased by over 70% and privacy violations by 37%. Specifically, in the first three months of the year there were 192 attacks, 104 incidents – or attacks that were successful – and 12 privacy violations.

See also Anvar Samost: even coalition agreements were better in the old days Smart working, do you know the best practices to reduce cyber risk?

It worsens the safety of medical devices

According to the evaluation index elaborated by the Exprivia Observatory, the safety of intelligent medical devices has worsened, for example X-ray and MRI equipment, microscopes, or wearable and connected cardiological devices. The level of security of services exposed on the net has also decreased slightly, increasingly vulnerable due to the increase in digital activities, from online payments to the sending of dematerialized recipes: attackers compromise their traceability or availability, causing system inefficiencies .

The finance sector loses its primacy: attacks on Ict and PA are increasing

According to the experts of the Exprivia Cybersecurity Observatory, the sector most targeted by attackers in the first quarter of the year was the Software/Hardware sector (ICT companies, digital services, e-commerce platforms, devices and operating systems) with well 99 cases. In second place is the Public Administration with 89 cases, up 59% compared to the period October-December last year, when there were 56 cases; in third place, with 31 phenomena, Finance (financial companies, banking institutions or cryptocurrency platforms) which loses its primacy and marks a drop of 79% compared to the last quarter of 2022 (when there were 150). Industry and Retail follow, respectively with 22 and 14 phenomena.

Data theft target number one

In the first quarter, data theft returns to first place among the main types of damage caused by hackers, with 65% of total cases (201 phenomena out of a total of 308); a figure in any case down by more than 50% compared to the previous survey (424). Data theft is the illegal storage or transfer of personal, financial or proprietary information such as passwords, software codes, algorithms and processes causing serious consequences for the individuals or organizations affected. Ex aequo, in second place, the interruption of service – (the interruption of the normal functioning of the network, an application or a software service) with 15% of the cases, and the request for money with 13%; followed by the violation of privacy (4%), i.e. the disclosure of data by third parties without the consent of the interested party.

Phishing and social engineering first type of attack

Among the types of attack, phishing/social engineering excels, i.e. soliciting distracted or unaware users online or via email, with 47% of total cases (145 phenomena compared to 193 in the previous quarter); malware attacks are also decreasing, in second place with 88 cases compared to 170 recorded between October and December 2022.

According to the report, cybercrime is confirmed as the main threat to online security in Italy, with over 80% of cases (255) compared to the total. A considerable distance away are hacktivism (criminal activities aimed at promoting a political or social cause) with 13% (40 cases), and data breaches (security breaches involving the destruction, loss, modification, access or unauthorized disclosure of personal data) with 4% of the events detected.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED