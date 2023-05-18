Cybersecurity, Aipsa: “We need more tax relief for those who invest”

“If today we want to fill the gaps that expose us to major disruptions of services of public interest, we need a concrete change of paceit is necessary for example quickly approve a law that provides for greater tax relief for investments in cybersecurity”: this lappeal to the government by AIPSA, the association of security managers of private companies.

Second the president Alessandro Manfredi “more investment is needed. An opportunity was lost with the rejection of an amendment to the Pnrr which envisaged allocating an increasing share of resources, in every public tender, precisely to investments in cybersecurity. Now, however, we can act by making it compulsory for each public service manager to allocate a fixed percentage of its cash flows precisely to the creation and maintenance of a secure IT infrastructure”.

Italian healthcare under attack

“The fragility found in the computer systems of some healthcare companies inevitably lead us to reflect on the care that must be reserved for cyber security”, highlights Manfredi freferring in particular to the case of the local health authority of L’Aquila in recent days which has literally paralyzed the regional computer systems. “It is not the first time that healthcare has been targeted by cyber criminals and this denotes a structural problem in the protection of the data of millions of Italians. It is clear that zero risk, as we industry professionals always repeat, does not exist, but there are projects and programs capable of reducing exposure to IT systems”.

Immediately apply Article 9 of the new Procurement Code

The president of the association also asks “aImmediate application of Article 9 of the new Procurement Code che provides for a reward, in the context of public tenders, to protect systems with levels of security adequate to external threats and infiltrations and constant updates of the protection software”.

Italy third country in the world for hacker attacks

In the first quarter of 2023, Italy is still the third country in the world most affected by cybercriminals. This is what emerges from updated report from Trend Micro Research according to which we have been occupying this position since October 2022. The report focuses on malware attacks which see the United States in pole position with 223,740,108, followed by Japan with 184,340,110 and then Italy with 110,046,478. Among the most affected sectors are manufacturing, public administration and financial services.

