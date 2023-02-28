Home News Cybersecurity and SMEs: funds for 21 projects, open call begins
News

by admin
SecurIT, a project funded under Horizon 2020, has launched a call for tenders to select up to 21 SME projects (here all the info to apply) they aim to develop new prototypes or demonstrators in the fields of security and cybersecurity. Projects must be submitted by consortia of at least 2 SMEs, of which at least one must be a technology/IT solution provider.

Prototyping tool

Financing: up to 74,000 euros

Project Scope: Development of prototyping solutions for end users and/or cybersecurity integrators at least at the Mvp stage.

Under this tool SecurIT will support the translation of the plan into a prototype.

Demonstration tool

Financing: up to 88,000 euros

Project Scope: Demonstration of new cybersecurity app solutions and digital applications applied to security solutions ready to be piloted on a large scale in the short term. As part of this tool, SecurIT will support the pilot and validation of the solution.

Strategies that are good for business and cyber security

