It consolidates Cyber ​​security operations center (Cyber ​​Soc) of BT in Settimo Milanese: to announce it is the company itself, which explains that the structure takes a further step towards completeness integration with its global network of Cyber ​​Soc.

Two million events processed per second

The network of Global Cyber ​​Soc on BTof which the Settimo Milanese center is a part, collects and shares information on threats from all over the world in real time processing an average of 2 million events per second and proactively implementing defense actions through the advanced services of the portfolio of BT Security and the sharing of best practices.

BT employs over 3,000 professionals cybersecurity and invests £60 million a year in research and development to create increasingly innovative solutions and services capable of dealing with threats in various risk areas: from incident detection and response to threat intelligence with the support of its Eagle platform -i and ofAIadopting a zero trust approach.

Security as an integral part of the company strategy

“With the strengthening of the Cyber ​​Soc in Milan, the entire portfolio of BT security solutions – he says Hila Meller, Global head of sales, BT Security – is now available to large companies and multinational BT customers in Italy. This will allow them to make security an integral part of their strategy and to be able to count on in-depth expertise, intelligence and the best partnerships to fight cybercrime”.

“Before the growing level of sophistication and internationalization of cybercrime, – he adds Andrea Bono, country manager of BT in Italy – the consolidation of security expertise in Settimo’s Cyber ​​Soc allows BT to position itself among the few companies present in our country capable of offering customers protection that, starting from the analysis of a local incident, guarantees global security”.

