Strengthening of commercial relations and collaboration in the civil and defense industrial fields. It is the goal of Memorandum of Understanding signed by Leonardo e Cisco Systems. The agreement will be developed through the joint and periodic identification, also through the establishment of dedicated working groups, of business opportunities and technical cooperation areas to satisfy, in particular, the market demands in the cybersecurity, secure networking, Internet of Things, digital workplace and cloud edge computing sectors.

Joint solutions for defense and security

The agreement includes, among other things, the development of potential integrated solutionson the basis of the distinctive technological capabilities of the two players and with a view to proposing suitable solutions to meet market needs.

Detailed roadmaps in specific technology domains will then be discussed, such as quantum cryptography, green transition and security solutions for logistics and transportthanks to’use of drones and advanced urban security systems.

What the agreement provides

The Mou also embraces the possibility of joint commercial offers, through a process of analysis of products and solutions aimed at the national and international market, so as to broaden the business opportunities and the audience of potential customers of the two players. Finally, according to the agreement, Leonardo and Cisco undertake to guarantee the satisfaction of mutual advantages on the commercial proposals to be finalized towards a series of strategic programspreviously identified by the two companies.

To optimize the joint business governed by the Mou, one will be established steering committee with the aim of monitoring the progress of the partnership and evaluating the overall progress of the collaboration. The steering committee may, in turn, set up specific working groups dedicated to concretely pursuing the joint business opportunities identified.

