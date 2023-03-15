The Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market it will be worth $157.1 billion in 2026against 133.3 billion in 2021, equal to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from 2021 to 2026. The estimate, contained in a research by MarketsandMarketspoints out that the industry is driven by factors such as increased regulatory obligations imposed by governments to push the adoption of CIP solutions, the growth of security breaches and of the attacks and the growing need to protect OT (Operational technology) networks.

At the same time, according to MarketsandMarkets, the advancement of next generation technologies for connectivity, such as the 5Gand the availability of the banda larga wireless in rural areas it offers profitable opportunities for suppliers of the critical infrastructure protection market.

The big providers are concentrated in the USA

The report analyzed the market based on the components, the solutions (physical security and security, i.e. video surveillance, screening and scanning systems, e cybersecurityi.e. encryption, threat intelligence, access control and firewalls), vertical segments and geographic regions, to track forecasts on a global scale and up to 2026.

Among the main players vengono quote – buy glitter – Bae Systems (UK), Lockheed Martin (USA), General Dynamics (USA), Northrop Grumman (USA), Honeywell (USA), Airbus (France), Raytheon (USA), Thales (France) , Hexagon (Sweden), Johnson Controls (USA), Huawei (China), Optasense (UK), Teltronic (Spain), Motorola Solutions (USA), Axis Communications (Sweden), Waterfall Security Solutions (Israel), Rolta (India) , Scadafence (Israel), Tyco International (Ireland).

Opportunities and obstacles

Cloud and Internet of things (IoT) play a significant role in accelerating demand of solutions to protect critical infrastructures. In the US, a study by the Department of Homeland Security states that 86% of companies that own and manage critical infrastructure in technology-intensive industries – such as IT, telecommunications and energy – implement cloud solutions.

The first obstacle to growth of the market is the cost: critical infrastructure protection requires huge investmentsespecially for SMEs. In particular, the implementation requires Fast CPUs and data processing tools, which drive up the costs of the infrastructure itself. License purchase, hardware requirements, help desk, and maintenance are other expense items to consider.

Furthermore, it must be foreseen network security upon which the protection of critical infrastructures rests and which includes solutions such as identity and access management, mitigation of Ddos attacks, intrusion detection systems, encryption and compliance management.

Another difficulty is represented by the shortage of professionals of OT security and cybersecurity.

Physical security is the first market

Physical security and safety represent the first market by value and include the protection of physical assets, such as hardware, programs, buildings and personal data, from physical threats. From this point of view, the terrorism not natural disasters the biggest challenges for the CIP remain, according to the report.

In most cases, secure and robust security systems, such as high-quality video surveillance systems and perimeter security systems, are integrated into physical premises to monitor the activities going on in and around the premises. The new video analytics technologies and other solutions such as thermal imaging cameras and biometric authentication the results of video surveillance activities are clearly improving. Some systems also use microwaves and radio waves to create perimeters that alert security teams to threats. Video surveillance devices supported by video analytics software also help monitor people in public areas and businesses.

The report notes a growing adoption of video surveillance powered by Facial recognition in various application areas, including border control, law enforcement, government and public services.

The physical security segment includes identity and physical access control systems, perimeter intrusion systems (Radar and sensors), video surveillance, screening and scanning systems and others (facilities management systems, emergency response and disaster management).

Commercial applications are growing

The applications for the commercial sector are the ones that are growing the most. It’s about securing sensitive areas such as hospitals, stadiums, theatres, auditoriums, shopping centres, offices and sacred places. These sites are often crowded and CCTV and entrance and passage control may not be sufficient to ensure adequate security. Effective protection is achieved by implementing the right technology and providing the best possible information to decision makers, the report argues.

Among others vertical analyzed are applications for defence, telecommunications, the financial industry, manufacturing, energy and transport.

North America leads

North America is the most advanced region in terms of adoption of security infrastructure and technology development, with the United States leading the way. The presence of the major providers, the need to secure OT networks that are increasingly the target of attacks and the willingness to invest drive business in the region.

The protection system is based on strong partnerships both within the region, for example between the US and Canada, and between the public and private sectorsat the national and regional level. In the United States, according to the Department of Homeland Security, 85% of critical infrastructure such as oil and gas, banking and finance, transportation, utilities, power grids and defense is owned by the private sector and the rest is regulated by the public sector . In this scenario the National infrastructure protection plan (Nipp) enables state, regional, federal, local and international governments to work within and with their private partners for a networked community to maintain effective risk management and the security of the region’s critical infrastructure.

At the level of standards and programs for Europe, lo is mentioned European programme for critical infrastructure protection (Epcip) e il Critical infrastructure warning information network (Ciwin) of the European Commission.

