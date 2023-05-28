Cybersecurity, from the EU Commission funds for 107 million euros

A 107 million euro “treasure” available to companies, public administrations and organizations that will present to the European Commission proposals with the aim of strengthening the EU’s resilience in the face of cyber threats and the ability to protect against these attacks by detecting and deterring them, as well as promoting cooperation between Member States.

Funding from the Digital Europe programme

The first Invitationwhich is also the most “substantial”, was published by the EU Commission with the European Cybersecurity Competence Centre: it is about 71 million euros which are part of the Digital Europe Work Program 2023-2024, “in favor of actions for cybersecurity – explains the EU Commission – aimed at strengthening operational cooperation and common capabilities with the Member States at EU level. 35 million from this package will be used to set up the mechanism for cybersecurity emergencieswhich will support Member States’ preparedness and mutual assistance actions in case of accidents cybersicurezzaas also foreseen by the proposal cybersolidarity regulation.

Smart working, do you know the best practices to reduce cyber risk?

Another €30 million will be used to strengthen cybersecurity for industries, start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises across the EU, in implementation of NIS2 directive and of bill on cyber resilience. The last 6 million will be devoted to “coordination between dimensions civil e you defence of cybersecurity, as well as the participation of stakeholders in the field of standardization. The invitation – continues the note – open until 26 September 2023, is aimed at subjects from EU member states and EFTA/EEA countries”.

The reopening of the terms on three objectives

The package also includes the reopening of the terms, until 6 July 2023, to allocate the remaining 36.6 million for projects on resilience, coordination and virtual polygons (€3.4 million), capacity building of security operations centers (€26.3 million) and adoption of innovative solutions for cybersecurity (€6.8 million).

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED