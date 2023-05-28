Home » Cybersecurity, from the EU Commission funds for 107 million euros
News

Cybersecurity, from the EU Commission funds for 107 million euros

by admin
Cybersecurity, from the EU Commission funds for 107 million euros

A 107 million euro “treasure” available to companies, public administrations and organizations that will present to the European Commission proposals with the aim of strengthening the EU’s resilience in the face of cyber threats and the ability to protect against these attacks by detecting and deterring them, as well as promoting cooperation between Member States.

Funding from the Digital Europe programme

The first Invitationwhich is also the most “substantial”, was published by the EU Commission with the European Cybersecurity Competence Centre: it is about 71 million euros which are part of the Digital Europe Work Program 2023-2024, “in favor of actions for cybersecurity – explains the EU Commission – aimed at strengthening operational cooperation and common capabilities with the Member States at EU level. 35 million from this package will be used to set up the mechanism for cybersecurity emergencieswhich will support Member States’ preparedness and mutual assistance actions in case of accidents cybersicurezzaas also foreseen by the proposal cybersolidarity regulation.

Smart working, do you know the best practices to reduce cyber risk?

Another €30 million will be used to strengthen cybersecurity for industries, start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises across the EU, in implementation of NIS2 directive and of bill on cyber resilience. The last 6 million will be devoted to “coordination between dimensions civil e you defence of cybersecurity, as well as the participation of stakeholders in the field of standardization. The invitation – continues the note – open until 26 September 2023, is aimed at subjects from EU member states and EFTA/EEA countries”.

See also  the slides on Legislative Decree 10 October 2022, 149

The reopening of the terms on three objectives

The package also includes the reopening of the terms, until 6 July 2023, to allocate the remaining 36.6 million for projects on resilience, coordination and virtual polygons (€3.4 million), capacity building of security operations centers (€26.3 million) and adoption of innovative solutions for cybersecurity (€6.8 million).

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

You may also like

They assemble the first pump at the San...

The mayor of Aguachica assured that he did...

Municipality of Naples – The Municipality of Naples...

Motorcycle bomb attack on convoy of security forces,...

The European Central Bank faces the challenge of...

“Starting afresh from people”, the theme at the...

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s congratulations to Erdogan

Outrage in Palermo a man was stabbed to...

The unity of the nation is the real...

Real Sociedad qualifies for the Champions League, Espanyol...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy