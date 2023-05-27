Cybersecurity, hacker attack on the Ministry of Enterprise

An “intense” cyber attack” has been affecting since this morning the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy and other national domains. As a result of this offensive, Mimit explains in a note, the institutional portal and the applications connected to it are unavailable

No data theft

According to what was reconstructed by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy “An initial check does not reveal any compromise or theft of data”. From the first evidence of the offensive, the emergency procedure was triggered, with the mobilization of technicians “committed to mitigating the consequences of the attack”. At the moment, in any case, according to what Mimit said, “it is not possible to predict the times for the resumption of normal service”.

Starting this morning, the National center for critical infrastructure protection from the Police post.

The national cybersecurity agency has been alerted

Once it was ascertained that it was being targeted by a cyber attack, the ministry already started contacts with theNational Cybersecurity Agency“for a constant update – reads the note – in order to reduce the inconvenience for citizens and businesses as much as possible”.

