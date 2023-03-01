In the contrast to the exponential increase in cyber attacksthe human factor continues to play a key role, and for this the development of adequate digital skills becomes more and more crucial. Fortunately, in Italy, cybersecurity training activities in universities seem to reflect this awareness, with an offer almost tripled in the last year: in January 2023 there are in fact in Italy 234 between courses and teachings related to cybersecurity compared to 79 identified in the same month of 2022.

However, large geographical inequalities remain, with a strong concentration of supply in Lazio, Piedmont, Campania and Lombardy. Also in this perspective, the reform of the Higher Technical Institutes (Its) and more intense public-private collaboration can play a key role in bridging this gap. An even more urgent question if we consider that the Peninsula is one of the countries most targeted by cyberattacks, presenting a considerably higher share than, for example, Germany and France, albeit in a legislative framework capable of keeping up with the times and which does not require of further regulatory additions.

The report says so “The Italian IT security ecosystem between regulation, competitiveness and awareness”made byInstitute for Competitiveness (I-Com) and presented on the occasion of the annual public conference held today in the Sala Capitolare of the Senate of the Republic, as part of the activities related to the I-Com Observatory on Cybersecurity. The study of think tank led by the economist Stefano da Empoli provides an overview of the state of the art of cybersecurity in Italy and in Europe, from the examination of the Italian and European regulatory framework to the recognition of the number and extent of cyber attacks, passing through the deepening of skills in the public and private sector and to the training offer on the subject.

The training offer available at the university

More specifically, the I-Com monitoring of cybersecurity training activities in universities highlighted over 112 single courses within master’s degree courses, 56 single courses in three-year degrees and 13 single courses within doctoral research, 22 master’s degrees, four three-year degrees, seven doctorates and 18 masters (first and second level) all entirely focused on cybersecurity. The total of specific degrees (three-year and master’s) on the topic of cybersecurity amounts to 26, double the number of 2022. Overall, specialized training on cybersecurity in Italy has reached 51 entirely dedicated study courses.

Top 5 cyber threats and how to counter them

As regards the regional distribution of the overall training offer, this appears rather uneven with a strong concentration in Lazio (45 between courses and single courses), Piedmont (32), Campania (25) and Lombardy (21). However, if we consider the data normalized for the number of universities in the region, the ranking varies showing Piedmont in first position with 8 courses per university, followed by Liguria (4) and Sicily (2.8). The regions which, on the other hand, do not offer any training courses on cybersecurity (also due to the scarce offer of university level) are Basilicata and Valle d’Aosta.

“Further actions are certainly needed to encourage greater territorial coverage of the cybersecurity teaching offer” he comments the president of I-Com and among the curators of the studio Stefano da Empoli, “and, in this sense, a more intense collaboration between public and private is desirable, which also passes through the form of partnerships. The reform of the Higher Technical Institutes, in this regard, plays a key role: the ITS could act as a link between the school reality and the world of work and thus constitute a further element in the direction of strengthening a cybersecurity ecosystem”.

Currently, in fact, the training guaranteed by these institutes in the area is considered insufficient by companies. According to the latest report of the‘National Institute for Documentation Innovation Educational Research (Indire), in 2022 there are 120 ITS present on the national territory. The region that hosts the highest number is Lombardy (20), followed by Sicily (11), while in third place are tied Calabria, Campania and Tuscany (9). Parameterizing the diffusion data to the regional population, Calabria (4.9 ITS per million inhabitant), Liguria (4 per million inhabitant) and Abruzzo (3.9 per million inhabitant) are in the lead.

Cyber ​​attacks are growing, especially in Italy

The study also shows that Italy is one of the countries most targeted by cybercriminalspresenting a share of 3.26% of mobile devices and 10.74% of desktop PCs that have been infected with malware (source: Comparitech). This figure, reads a note I-Com is considerably higher than that recorded by other large European economies such as Germany, which has 1.63% of infections on mobile and 4.94% from PCs, and France, 2, 56% mobile and 6.71% pc.

In 2021 public administrations have turned out to be the privileged target of cybercriminals, attracting 69% of the hostile actions ascertained in Italy: a figure which, although decreasing, gives an idea of ​​the importance of raising the cybernetic defenses of the PA. The entities most affected are the state administrations, which have become the target of more than half of the attacks identified (56%), ahead of local authorities (20%). Furthermore, the trend regarding malicious actions directed at public healthcare facilities continued in 2021, going from 4% to 10%.

With regard to the private sector, the subjects that have suffered the greatest number of hostile actions are those of the energy sector, whose share rose from 2% in 2020 to 24% in 2021, followed by TLCs which stood at 12% (+10 percentage points). Attacks on organizations belonging to the information sector are also growing transport (+8 percentage points) and pharmaceutical/healthcare (+2 percentage points). On the other hand, the opposite trend was recorded by digital infrastructures/IT services and banking, which both went from 11% to 6%.

The Report underlines how the initiatives aimed at making citizens and businesses aware of the issue seem, albeit commendable, still relatively few and often implemented only by private companies that are struggling to extend participation to a wider ecosystem. These activities should be intensified, with more intense public-private collaboration and a central coordination capable of being able to pool efforts and be able to aspire in this way to achieve effective results for the country with the involvement of an increasingly large part of the population national. Finally, according to the I-Com study, in the Italian context, the need for further regulatory additions in this regard does not currently appear to arise.

Di Raimondo, Asstel: “Its reform is essential”

“In Italy, also from a regulatory point of view, we have managed to create and maintain a high level of attention on the subject and this makes us among the most advanced countries in Europe”, confirmed Laura Di Raimondo, General Manager of Asstel, who participated in the I-Com conference. “It is essential to continue to be credible at a European level so that the national rules and requirements within which the Operators intervene are adopted by the Community bodies. From the point of view of the single market, the highest degree of harmonization possible consists in a measure of simplification and minimization of the cost of safety for the whole sectorso that it can be transformed into an element of value”.

According to the Director General of Asstel, cyberspace is a world in itself in evolution: “For this reason too, recourse to regulation is an increasingly stringent commitment for States. A starting point could be what has already been achieved by the industry, which it is implementing on some specific subjects its certification schemes, such as on 5G. Even on this, all the more reason, it is worth emphasizing the urgency of establishing a constant dialogue between institutions and industry, preliminary to the decisions that will generate impacts on the implementation methods of the various regulations”.

Compared to the theme of training highlighted by I-Com for Di Raimondo the expansion of the training offer must primarily involve the Higher Technical Institutes: “it is the link between the world of school and work. The reform of the ITS is the country’s first major response to the evolution of the training system determined by the Pnrr and to develop the necessary skills of male and female students. The telecommunications sector considers this step to be fundamental for building those professional figures, now lacking, capable of pushing Italy’s digitization”.

