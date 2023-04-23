Cybersecurity, Kyndryl battezza a Roma l’Operations Center

Artificial intelligence, machine learning and integrated automation systems to offer companies support and protection from cyber threats. This is the identikit of the new one Cyber Operations Center That Horse riding has established in Rome and which makes use of 170 Italian specialists with over 180 certifications and dozens of partners, including cloud service providers and industry companies.

Targets the new hub

Installed in Tiburtino Technopolein a Tier IV data center, the center offers a combined and extensive management of security and resilience, two fundamental elements for the digital transformation of the economy.

The evolution of infrastructure towards hybrid models, the adoption of agile work with its organizational impacts, compliance with data protection regulations and the development of cybercrime capable of conducting increasingly frequent and sophisticated attacks are challenges that require companies to rethink their defense in an advanced way.

“The imperative today is to identify, protect, detect, respond and restore baseline conditions,” he says Federico Botti, Practice Leader Security & Resilience of Kyndryl Italy -. In other words, this means acting not only proactively and reactively to threats but also adaptively in order to guarantee the possibility of canceling the economic and reputational damage that each attack can produce. Security and resilience are two sides of the same coin, both essential”.

How is it structured Cyber Operations Center

The Cyber ​​Operations Center in Rome leverages the international dimension of Kyndryl – between the approx 90 thousand employeesmore than 7,500 experts manage the security of more than 4,000 customers in every industry – and on global partnerships with the largest hyperscalers and security and resilience companies.

With the supervision of a Global Computer Security Incident Response Teamthe contribution of a Red Team – group of type security experts “ethical hacking” – and the availability of a Malware Lab internothe Cyber ​​Operations Center has an advanced architecture which, to the characteristics of the classic basic and intermediate Security Operation Centers, adds a powerful and flexible orchestration and automation platform.

The resulting portfolio of cyber-resilience services – Security Assurance, Soc-Response, Zero Trust e Incident Recovery – I put Kyndryl eats a Managed Security Service Provider able to design and provide managed services on all aspects concerning customer security (Endpoint Detection/Response, Network Detection/Response, Identity/Privileged Access Management, Network Security, Application/Api Security).

At the moment the center supports 10 companies operating in the sectors finance, public transport, publishing, production of goods and public administration for a total of 40,000 devices managed, with the goal of rising to 100,000 by September.

