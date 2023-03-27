Supporting businesses in the fight against cyber attacks: this is the objective of the acquisition of the Swedish company Baffin Bay Networks, just announced by Mastercard. The operation allows the credit card circuit to enrich its offer based on a multi-level approach to information security, to thwart attacks e mitigate risk exposure throughout the ecosystem. Indeed, Baffin Bay Networks’ solution uses the most up-to-date technologies powered byartificial intelligence per Automatically filter and thwart potentially risky internet trafficand aims to mitigate and prevent costly and damaging cyber breaches.

The scenery

To characterize the current moment of the market, marked by a growing digitization, there is – according to the Mastercard analysis – the need to strengthen protection systems to counter cybercriminals who misuse technology through malware, ransomware and attacks, in a scenario where the risks increase with the opportunities that digital unfolds for people, businesses and governments.

At the center is the relationship of trust with partners

“As Mastercard, it is essential for us to establish a relationship based on trust with our customers and partners, with the aim of promoting and supporting together an increasingly inclusive and digital future – he says Ajay Bhalla, President of Cyber ​​and Intelligence at Mastercard – The technology powered by Baffin Bay Network’s instantaneous, preemptive and cloud-based AI, combined with our analytical skills, will allow us to offer a unique and cutting-edge IT solution. We will thus be able to offer our customers a faster, smarter and more secure protection service, capable of protecting them from frequent cyber risks”.

A cloud-based system

“Our cloud-based Threat Protection service uses a simple and effective way to protect against online and app-based attacks,” he adds. Joakim Sundbergfounder and chief technology officer of Baffin Bay Networks – Our companies share the same mission, that of guaranteeing customers security and trust. We are very excited to join Mastercard to expand our footprint globally.”

