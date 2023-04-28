Cybersecurity, Milan becomes an IT security laboratory

Artificial intelligence at the heart of the new cybersecurity system of the metropolitan city of Milan. This is the pillar of the memorandum of understanding signed between the Metropolitan City and the Cybernetic Security Operations Center of the Postal Police which aims to prevent and combat cybercrime on critical infrastructure. The system aims at creating a virtuous model of data interchange, aimed at increasing the levels of prevention and fight against computer crimes against the systems managed by the city. That’s not enough: the institution accelerates the digitization process to innovate the strategic area of financial management. The project is in the field CiviliaNext Accounting Of Deda Next.

The new Memorandum of Understanding

The agreement aims to create a real cyber security laboratory. The Metropolitan City of Milan has always been at the forefront of innovation issues: it has connected, within its fiber optic digital campus Municipalities, schools and, following an agreement signed in 2020, the operational offices of the Milan Police Headquarters, located both in the capital and in the metropolitan area. A network which, while allowing interconnection on the one hand, shows itself on the other sensitive to possible illicit accesswhich could lead to the interruption of public utility services and the theft of information.

Hence the start of a collaboration aimed at preventing and countering cyber-attacks and sharing all the procedures necessary to deal with any critical situations.

“The Metropolitan City of Milan is proud to sign this protocol, the first at a national level, which will lead, in some steps, to the creation of a digital community based on innovation and security – states the metropolitan deputy mayor Francesco Vassallo -. Yet another piece of a journey undertaken years ago, thanks to the internal skills of our institution. Now a step forward, towards the creation of an information security laboratory, which will guarantee it secure exchange of data and information, the protection of data and personal identities, the security of transport and critical infrastructures. Our commitment is to continue, in research and innovation, at the service of the whole territory”.

Synergies in the fight against computer crimes

“The Protocol marks a further step forward in the field of synergistic relationships aimed at implementing the activities for the prevention and fight against cyber crimes – states the Giuseppe Petronzi, Quaestor of Milan – and follows the path of participatory security which sees the State Police as the leader of a complex system that increasingly responds to the security needs of the community”.

“The forms of collaboration with the bodies and institutions that manage sectors of strategic importance – says the First Director of the State Police, Tiziana Liguori – represent fundamental prevention tools with the creation of an effective security system capable of promoting mutual exchanges of information and, consequently, a continuous updating and implementation of security levels. The Postal Police is also being updated and reorganised, since last October the Operational Units for Cybernetic Security have been established at each of the 18 Centers present on the national territory, which are entrusted with the delicate and specialized digital defense activities ” .

Deda Next for financial management

Digital and efficient financial management and a widespread culture. This is the combination at the basis of the project which Deda Next, a Dedagroup company, has developed alongside the Metropolitan City of Milan. Thanks to the adoption of the project, the city accelerates the digitization process and innovates the entire strategic area of ​​financial management with the aim of to monitor more punctually available resources, reporting to the Ministry of Economy and Finance on the state of the art of projects related to the Pnrre plan local policies supported by informed decisions and reliable data.

In this sense the solution CiviliaNext Accounting by Deda Next, a cloud software for data management that guarantees local authorities a economic-financial management system fully compliant with the directives of the Digital Agenda.

The migration of financial data, which involved approx 490,000 accounting documents, took place in just 5 days, thus limiting the blocking of activities to a minimum. The process automation enabled by the solution has led to a saving time and resourcesthanks also to the possibility of fulfill all regulatory obligations in terms of declarations, directly within the system.

Speeding up transactions with PagoPA

At the same time, an ad hoc environment was implemented to streamline, speed up and automate the transactions through pagoPA which, due to the new provisions which require a separate payment of Tari and Tefa, must be managed directly by the Metropolitan City of Milan. In just 3 months they have already been handled 500,000 transactionsrelating only to the area of ​​the Municipality of Milan, and it is estimated that they could become approx 3 million with the progressive integration of payments from other municipalities in the province.

“We repeat it every time: digital is pervasive in every business process, and this project demonstrates it with great force – says Fabio Meloni, CEO of Deda Next -. In fact, not only the offices that deal with accounting and finance benefit from the advantages of the solution, but all of them, thanks to the introduction of new innovative and transversal working methods for the various functions”.

