The Defense Committee of the Chamber will launch a fact-finding investigation on the subject of cybersecurity to help elaborate an effective national strategy on the protection of cyberspace. One of the pillars will be the support for national companies protected by golden power and who collaborate with institutions on cyber-defense tasks. He announced it Nino MinardoChairman of the Defense Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, at the end of the hearing of the CEO of Telsy, Eugenio Santagataon issues relating to the production of goods and services of interest for the supply of means in the Defense sector.

Focus on companies protected by golden power

“There is no doubt – stated Minardo – that as part of an overall strategy an important chapter will be that of the development and growth of the capabilities of national companies protected by golden power that operate in synergy with the civil and military institutions responsible for protecting against cyber threats”.

“Cyber-space security is today one of the main needs of those who work to guarantee national interests”, Minardo continued.

The data from the Clusit 2023 Report highlighted the seriousness of cyber risks with which we also have to measure ourselves in our country: in 2022, 7.6% of global attacks were successful, 188 in all. Over half of these were caused by malware – 6 percentage points more than the global figure – e the consequences were serious or very serious on an economic, social and image level, in 95% of cases.

In our country the greatest pressure from the attacks occurs on Made in Italy manufacturing companies, in the technical-scientific sector and professional services, where organizations are less structured and more unprepared to deal with cyber emergencies, due to lack of awareness or lack of resources.

Companies often think they are not at risk, by operating sector or low criticality of the information processed. But the data from the Clusit 2023 Report tell us that last year the so-called “multiple goals” – that is, the victims of untargeted campaigns – have been hit by the criminals in the order of 900% more compared to the previous year.

This is why no one can be considered safe: in addition to malware and ransomware attacks, data loss can be trivially caused by hardware failures, software corruption, accidental deletion and natural disasters, such as a flood or a fire.

“A single backup is no longer enough,” he says Alessio Pennasilico of the Scientific Committee of Clusit. “Today it is essential to have an immutable backup, in which the files cannot be deleted or modified, since, in the event of an intrusion, criminals are now able to access any data”. The expert continues: “As we scale, the complexity of organizations, their increasingly less defined perimeters and the breadth of the supply chain also make it necessary to structure business continuity plans and the creation of disaster recovery environments, perhaps thanks to the cloud, which they certainly guarantee greater protection”.

Europe allocates 1.2 billion for innovation

The Commission adopts the third annual work program of the European Defense Fund (Fed) and allocates €1.2 billion for collaborative defense research and development projects. Funds that increase the Commission’s investments to over 3 billion starting from the entry into force of the Fed regulation in May 2021. A series of new measures have also been introduced to promote innovation in defense under the banner of the innovation system of the defense sector EU defense (Eudis).

The 2023 program is dedicated to defense technologies and capabilities: it covers 34 topics structured in four calls for proposals on specific topics, as well as three calls dedicated to innovative technologies and SMEs. The publication of the tenders is scheduled for 15 June 2023, with the deadline for the submission of proposals on 22 November 2023.

Funding for SMEs and research organizations through calls for proposals for non-thematic R&D will be increased by 50% compared to 2022, thus providing more support to small and medium-sized companies in the defense sector. Under the banner of Eudis, the Commission intends to generate up to 2 billion euros of investments in innovation in the defense sector by 2027.

Through EUDIS, the Commission will support innovative entrepreneurs, start-ups and SMEs to help them overcome traditional barriers to entry, bring ideas to market and make a difference to EU security and defence.

The new Eudis measures will include:

a call for the organization of a series of defense hackathon events in different European locations

tenders that include financial support for organizations (cascade funding) aimed at supporting the development of innovation experimentation poles

specific calls to support a more widespread exploitation of EU civilian-funded research to test its possible uptake by military end-users

20 million for an equity instrument for defense (similar to 2022)

