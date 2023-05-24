Cybersecurity, more cooperation to push the European ecosystem

Green light of EU Council to the conclusions welcoming the joint communication of the European Commission and the High Representative on EU policy on cyberdifesa of November 2022, underlining the importance of investing substantially, both individually and collaboratively, in increased resilience and the development of full-spectrum cyber defense capabilities.

The document (DOWNLOAD THE ORIGINAL TEXT HERE) also underlines the key importance of partnership in tackling common challenges and invites the High Representative and the Commission to explore targeted and mutually beneficial partnerships, including the strengthening cyber defense capabilities through the European Peace Facility (Epf).

Act together for a stronger cyber defense

In line with the Strategic Compass, the conclusions invite Member States and other relevant actors to act together for one cyber defense harder, strengthening cooperation and coordination within and within the EU, between military and civilian cyber communities, and between trusted public and private ecosystems. The Council therefore welcomes the proposal for an EU cyber defense coordination centre to improve coordination and situational awareness, in particular, of EU mission and operation commanders and the strengthening of the wider EU command and control architecture.

All united to protect the ecosystem

The Council also encourages member states to protect the EU defense ecosystem further developing its capabilities to conduct cyber defense operations, “including, where appropriate, proactive defensive measures to protect, detect, defend and deter cyber-attacks”. L’EU and its member states – reads the document – ​​“should reduce their strategic dependencies across their capabilities and supply chainsas well as develop and master cutting-edge cyber defense technologies. This includes strengthening the technological and industrial base of European defense”.

More resources on interoperable cyber defense capabilities

Furthermore, the Council urges member states to invest in interoperable cyber defense capabilities, including through the development of a number of voluntary commitments to further develop national capacities and making best use of collaborative research opportunities at EU level. The Council also recognizes the direct benefit of EU-level collaborative projects to support the development of national cyber defense capabilities and calls on Member States to address the significant cybersecurity skills gap by exploiting synergies between military, civilian and law enforcement initiatives.

